NHL Three Stars: Marchand’s five sinks Flyers; Wickenheiser honored

No. 1 Star: Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

Playing in his 500th NHL game, the Little Ball of Hate had two goals and three assists in the Bruins’ 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Both of his goals were unassisted, including an empty netter for his 17th goal of the season.

No. 2 Star: Jeff Carter, Los Angeles Kings

Carter was the hero again for the Kings, as they defeated the Winnipeg Jets, 3-2. His OT goal was his 23rd of the season.

No. 3 Star: Brock McGinn, Carolina Hurricanes

The 22-year-old forward scored a goal and had three assists in their 7-4 win over the New York Islanders. John Tavares had two goals in the loss.

Honorable Mention: Newly acquired Cody McLeod scored a goal to spark a Nashville Predators rally and played over 10 minutes (including power-play time) in their 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Nothing in the world makes sense anymore. … The New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens had a wild one, with an ejection and goalie interference controversies and Antti Raanta getting injured. Oh, and the Canadiens scoring three goals in 62 seconds to rally for a 5-4 win in the third period. … Waiver wire pickup Curtis McElhinney made 35 saves in his debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs, a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators in which Nazem Kadri scored twice. … Andreas Athanasiou’s spectacular goal led a third-period rally as the Detroit Red Wings broke a three-game losing streak and beat the suddenly slumping Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-3. … Vincent Torcheck had a goal and set up another by Jaromir Jagr in the Florida Panthers’ 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. … Jonathan Bernier made 26 saves to shut out the Arizona Coyotes, in the Anaheim Ducks’ 3-0 win. … Carter Hutton made 23 saves to shut out the San Jose Sharks, in the St. Louis Blues’ 4-0 win. … Jason Zucker’s goal with 6:45 left in the third period was the difference in the Minnesota Wild’s 5-4 win over the Dallas Stars. The Wild had blown a 4-0 lead. … Cam Talbot made 23 saves and two more in the shootout as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames, 2-1.

Did You Know? Four-time Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser, a trail-blazer in women’s hockey who announced her retirement on Friday, was honored by the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames prior to their game at Rogers Place on Saturday. (NHL)

Dishonorable Mention: Rene Bourque was given a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for a hit from behind on Viktor Arvidsson. … David Pastrnak was hit with an embellishment penalty. … Andrew Shaw was ejected for a blindside interference hit on Jesper Fast. … Scott Wilson was a minus-3, and Justin Schultz was a minus-4 for the Penguins. … Kris Letang scored goal but left the game with an injury after just 2:06. … The Blue Jackets have lost four of six games, but haven’t had Sergei Bobrovsky for the last three due to illness. … Thomas Greiss gave up seven goals and was finally replaced by Jean-Francois Berube. … Michael Stone was a minus-3. … Joe Thornton earned a game misconduct for spearing. … Antti Niemi gave up three goals on three shots and was pulled 4:01 into the game. … Shane Doan did a Shane Doan thing: