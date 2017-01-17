NHL Three Stars: Malkin nets hat trick; Greiss, Coreau record shutouts

No. 1 Star: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

Oh, where to begin with this game. Well, Malkin recorded his 11th career hat trick in a 10:51 span during a crazy second period against the Washington Capitals. The Penguins would win 8-7 in overtime, thanks to second Conor Sheary goal, and the game would see nine goals in the second period. Of the 40 players involved, 27 recorded at least a point. Sidney Crosby would finish with a goal and three assists.

No. 2 Star: Thomas Greiss, New York Islanders

Greiss picked up his first shutout of the season and fifth of his career as the Islanders blanked the Boston Bruins 4-0 in a Monday matinee. Nikolay Kulemin scored twice and Jason Chimera chipped in with a shorthanded tally. New York blew the game wide open in the first period when they built up a 3-0 lead in a span of 5:20.

No. 3 Star: Jared Coreau, Detroit Red Wings

The Wings rookie netminder needed just 18 saves to record his second career NHL shutout and earn his third win in his last four starts as Detroit beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0. Thomas Vanek provided the only goal of the game with a great deflection off a Danny DeKeyser shot.

Honorable Mention: Tyler Ennis scored 19 seconds in and Jack Eichel added a pair as the Buffalo Sabres downed the Dallas Stars 4-1. Robin Lehner made 31 stops … Ennis was feeling good playing for the first time in 30 games since he decided to attempt the lacrosse move in the first period:

Jujhar Khaira scored his first NHL goal and Cam Talbot stopped 20 shots as the Edmonton Oilers dispatched the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 … Chris Tierney, Joel Ward and Timo Meier each had a goal and an assist as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-2. Brent Burns picked up his 18th goal of the year with a second period power play marker … Brian Boyle’s late second period goal was the difference as the Tampa Bay Lightning edged the Los Angeles Kings 2-1. Ben Bishop made 31 saves and Jonathan Drouin created this beautiful assist on Tyler Johnson’s goal:

The Kings honored Willie O’Ree before the game two days before the 59th anniversary of his breaking of the NHL’s color barrier:

Did You Know?

Last time the Capitals scored 7 goals, didn't win was against Penguins on Oct. 11, 1988. They lost to the Penguins, 8-7 (Lemieux hat trick) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2017





Dishonorable Mention: Tuukka Rask was pulled after 40 minutes after allowing three goals on 15 shots … The Stars’ penalty killed allow two goals on three Buffalo opportunities … Dallas has lost six of their last eight games … Martin Jones is going to think twice the next time he has a chance to shoot on an empty net … Winnipeg is in the midst of a four-game losing streak … That’s a couple hundred bucks in sticks, Jamie Benn! … Somehow, the Capitals scored seven times and not one was from Alex Ovechkin.

