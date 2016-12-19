NHL Three Stars: Laine scores on Avalanche; Rask blanks Kings

No. 1 Star: Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets

The rookie scored a goal and added two assists in his team’s 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Laine leads all rookies in goals with 18 and points with 29. Laine ranks third in the NHL in goals scored, behind Sidney Crosby and David Pastrnak. The victory for the Jets was their second straight and moved them to 15-16-3 on the season. Laine had gone his previous four games without a goal.

No. 2 Star: Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins

Rask picked up his fourth shutout of the year with an 18-save performance on the Los Angeles Kings in a 1-0 win. This moved Rask into a tie with Minnesota Wild netminder Devan Dubnyk for the shutout lead on the season. Rask is in the midst of one of the best years of his career with a 1.82 goal-against average and .932 save percentage.

No 3 Star: Zack Smith, Ottawa Senators

Smith scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-2 Ottawa Senators win over the New York Islanders. He has seven points in his last six games and 13 in 32 this season. After losing three games in a row, the Senators have won their last two by a combined score of 9-3.

Honorable Mention: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Brandon Saad scored two goals in a 4-3 overtime win over the over the Vancouver Canucks. … Columbus forward Alexander Wennberg notched two assists. … Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones scored the overtime winner 46 seconds into the extra session. … Columbus coach John Tortorella picked up his 500th win of his NHL career. The win for the Blue Jackets was their ninth in a row. … Vancouver forward Daniel Sedin scored his 10th goal of the season. … Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher notched two assists. … Winnipeg forward Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals. … Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 28 shots on goal. … Jets forward Blake Wheeler scored his ninth goal of the season. … Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele notched two assists and now has 30 points on the year to lead the Jets. … Avalanche forward Jarome Iginla scored a goal to tie Detroit Red Wings great Alex Delvecchio for 34th on the NHL’s all-time points list with 1,281. … Bruins forward Jimmy Hayes scored his second goal of the season and second since Feb. 24, 2016 … Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith scored his first goal of the season in a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. The goal was scored in Keith’s 34th game. … Chicago forward Patrick Kane scored his 10th goal of 2016-17. … Blackhawks forwards Ryan Hartman and Vinnie Hinostroza each scored a goal and added an assist. … Sharks forward Joe Pavelski scored his 11th goal of the season. … San Jose defenseman Brent Burns notched an assist. His current eight-game point streak matched the longest of his career. … Chicago goaltender Scott Darling picked up his fifth straight win with a 33-save performance. … Senators forward Mark Stone scored his 10th goal of the season and added two assists. … Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson notched two assists. He leads all defensemen with 23 helpers on the season. … New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped 29 of 31 shots on goal to help his team in a 3-2 shootout win. Lundqvist has won his last three starts and in that stretch has allowed three goals. Lundqvist also earned his 389th career NHL win, tying Dominik Hasek for the most wins by a European-born goaltender in league history. This ranks 12th on the league’s all-time list. … New Jersey forward Kyle Palmieri notched two assists. … Miles Wood scored a goal for the Devils. … Rangers forward Chris Kreider scored his ninth goal of the season. … Rangers forward Derek Stepan sent the game to overtime with his goal at the 18:47 mark of the third period. … Rangers forward Kevin Hayes scored the shootout winner.

Did you know? Five of Hartman’s 6 goals this season have been lead-changing — tied the game or gave the Blackhawks the lead.

Dishonorable Mention: Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie was a minus-4. … Colorado fell to 2-7-0 in the month of December. … Islanders goaltender Jean-Francois Berube allowed four goals as the team lost its fifth straight. In that stretch the Islanders have been outscored 24-12. … Isles forward Andrew Ladd was a minus-3. … Sharks forwards Logan Couture and Mikkel Boedker were both a minus-3. … Kings forward Marian Gaborik was a healthy scratch.

