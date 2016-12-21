NHL Three Stars: Jaromir Jagr, 2nd greatest of all-time (tied)

No. 1 Star: Jaromir Jagr, Florida Panthers

Jags made history on Tuesday night with three assists, trying Mark Messier for No. 2 all-time in NHL points with 1,887. And they were important assists, too! His third came on a steal in the Buffalo Sabres’ zone that gave the Panthers the tying goal in the third. They eventually won in the shootout, 4-3. What a legend.

No. 2 Star: Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild

All hail our new goaltending overlord, as Dubnyk pitched his fifth shutout of the season in a 2-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Dubnyk is 7-0-0 with nine goals allowed in his past seven starts.

No. 3 Star: Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens defenseman had a goal, two assists and played over 25 minutes for a defense that gave up just 13 shots to the Anaheim Ducks in the 5-1 victory.

Honorable Mention: Thomas Greiss made 48 saves and Anders Lee had two goals and an assist as the New York Islanders topped the Boston Bruins, 4-2. … James Neal scored two goals in 1:15 to help lead a 5-1 Nashville Predators rout of the New Jersey Devils. … Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists while Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist each in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 7-2 shellacking of the New York Rangers. … Cam Atkinson scored twice and Brandon Dubinsky had two assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets used a stellar 44-save-plus-shootout performance from Curtis McElhinney in a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. Former Jacket Jeff Carter had the Kings goals. … Andrei Vasilevskiy stepped in for an injured Ben Bishop to make 22 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 4-1. Jonathan Drouin scored his eighth. … Dion Phaneuf’s second-period goal was the game-winner in the Ottawa Senators’ 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Artemi Panarin scored his 15th. … Andrew Cogliano played in his 738th straight game, the fifth longest streak in NHL history. He passed St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester’s streak of 737 games … The Vancouver Canucks pulled within two points of the Winnipeg Jets with a 4-1 win over the ‘Peg. Jannik Hansen had two goals. … Joonas Donskoi had two goals in 1:56 in the Sharks’ 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames. Joe Thornton became the 37th player in NHL history to play at least 1,400 games. … Roberto Luongo tied Terry Sawchuk for fifth all-time with his 447th NHL win. … David Perron of the Blues scored in overtime and Jake Allen made 36 saves in their 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars.

Did You Know? The win was the Blue Jackets’ 10th straight to set a franchise record.

Dishonorable Mention: The Devils lost their seventh straight game. … John Moore was a minus-3. … Antti Raanta gave up seven goals. … Not only was Bishop hurt – Jimmy Howard of the Red Wings was injured in their game with the Bolts as well. … Josh Morrissey was a minus-3.