NHL Three Stars: Hossa's heroics; Habs power play on fire; #HENR1K

No. 1 Star: Marian Hossa, Chicago Blackhawks

For the first time in 11 games, Hossa scored a goal. It was a big one with 1:26 minutes left in the game and the Blackhawks and Boston Bruins tied at nil-nil.

No. 2 Star: Alexander Radulov, Montreal Canadiens

All three Canadiens goals were scored on the power play in the team’s 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Radulov assisted on all three goals.

No. 3 Star: Ryan O’Reilly, Buffalo Sabres

O’Reilly scored the game-tying goal with 4:09 to play in the third. He proceeded to assist on Kyle Okposo’s game winner on the power play with 26 seconds left in overtime.

Honorable Mention: Scott Darling earned his second shutout of the season with 30 saves. Matt Beleskey registered 3 hits in his first game back from injury … Sabres power play was 2-for-4 against the Detroit Red Wings. Petr Mrazek had 34 saves in the loss. Jack Eichel earned two assists … The Pittsburgh Penguins put up 7 goals on the Carolina Hurricanes. Five different Penguins players picked up 2 points each in the game … In his fourth game back from injury Alex Galchenyuk appears just fine:

… The tilt between the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers was nasty with the two teams combining for 51 hits. Milan Lucic tied the game in the third by laying a hit and drawing a retaliation play by Calle Jarnkrok (thanks to a little acting). Lucic scored on the power play.

The two sides had to take it to the shootout. Connor McDavid did not shoot and Nashville won … Henrik Sedin beat Roberto Luongo to score is 1,000th point in the NHL. The Vancouver Canucks went on to beat the Florida Panthers, 2-1.

Did You Know?

Rasmus Ristolainen logged 35:24 of ice time tonight, topping his previous career-high total of 30:22 (1/7/17 vs. Winnipeg) by 5:02. — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) January 21, 2017





Dishonorable Mention: Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe left 56-seconds into the game after hitting the boards awkwardly. He’s out with an upper body injury and will stay in Buffalo for evaluation … P.K. Subban returned to the Preds lineup and was elbowed in the head (on accident):

Cam Ward punched Patrik Hornqvist in the face with his blocker … The Hurricanes allowed 41 shots against … Karl Stollery received a five minute major penalty for boarding Nathan Beaulieu:

Bo Horvat took a puck to the back of the head. Fortunately his helmet saved him from any major trauma and he returned to play later in the game. If he didn’t turn his head at the very last second, it would have been much worse.

– – – – – – –

