NHL Three Stars: Hellebuyck blanks Blues; Streit shines in debut

No. 1 Star: Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

The Jets goalie made 29 saves in his 3-0 shutout of the St. Louis Blues. He helped the Jets’ PK go 3-for-3. Blake Wheeler had two goals and an assist.

No. 2 Star: Artemi Panarin, Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks winger scored at 18:46 to tie the game, and then scored a shootout goal to win it in a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders. Corey Crawford made 31 saves.

No. 3 Star: Mark Streit, Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins’ new acquisition had the game-winning goal and assisted on Justin Schultz’s insurance goal in Pittsburgh’s 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Evgeni Malkin had two goals and an assist.

Honorable Mention: Shane Doan had a goal and two assists in the Arizona Coyotes’ 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. … Adam Erne scored his first NHL goal. … The Detroit Red Wings tied the game with 1.8 seconds remaining on a goal by Tomas Tatar. But Mikael Backlund scored with 1:04 remaining in overtime to give the Calgary Flames their sixth straight win, 3-2. Brian Elliott made 35 saves. … Rickard Rackell had two goals and Sami Vatanen had a goal and an assist in the Anaheim Ducks’ 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Did You Know? Penguins forward Conor Sheary played 13:38 returning from an upper-body injury that sidelined him for 13 games

Dishonorable Mention: Mitch Marner, Tyler Bozak and James van Riemsdyk were a minus-4. Alexey Marchenko and Mordan Rielly were a minus-3. … The Hurricanes are 1-6-3 in the past 10 games.

Greg Wyshynski is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter. His book, TAKE YOUR EYE OFF THE PUCK, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

