NHL Three Stars: Getzlaf, Gudas three point night; Bobrovsky's 35th win

No. 1 Star: Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Ducks

In Getzlaf’s last three games, he has six points. On Tuesday night, he factored in to all three goals for the Ducks as they had to come from behind the entire game. He also had a great night on the faceoff dot winning 19 draws and losing seven.

No. 2 Star: Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets

Bobrovsky registered a 33 save shutout against the New Jersey Devils. The win is his the 35th and sixth shutout of the year.

No. 3 Star: Radko Gudas, Philadelphia Flyers

Hold on to your hats, Gudas had a three point night as the Flyers beat up on the Buffalo Sabres, 6-3. He scored a goal and had two assists. And for what you put into the stat, was a plus-5.

Honorable Mention: Cam Atkinson scored his 30th goal in the 2-0 win over New Jersey … It took Claude Giroux 13 games to snap his goal-less streak. Steve Mason made 31 saves for the win. Jack Eichel factored into all three goals of for the Sabres. The the first of his two goal is the 100th point of his young NHL career.

… The Toronto Maple Leafs got out to a 3-0 lead on the Detroit Red Wings with goals by Alexey Marchenko, James van Riemsdyk and Nazem Kadri (his 27th of the year). With 44-seconds left in the second, Gustav Nyquist scored for Detroit. Then 36 seconds in the third, Nyquist scored again. The Leafs held on to win 3-2 … Patrick Eaves is beginning to adapt to the Anaheim Ducks. He assisted on Nick Ritchie’s goal to bring the Ducks within one, and provided Rickard Rakell with an assist on the game tying goal. In the shootout, Eaves cemented himself as the hero scoring the only goal in the shootout on Pekka Rinne.

… Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 29th goal in the St. Louis Blues 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild … Hey! The Colorado Avalanche won! The Avs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1. Tyson Barrie scored a goal and two assists against the ‘Canes … The New York Rangers whooped up on the Florida Panthers, 5-2. Tanner Glass scored his first goal in his second game back in the Rangers lineup. Despite the lopsided score, Henrik Lundqvist had to make 43 saves to get the win. Aaron Ekblad scored his 10th goal and led the Panthers with eight shots on goal … Joshua Ho-Sang got his first NHL goal in his fourth game and it came on the power play.

Anders Lee, John Tavares and Thomas Hickey each earned two points in the New York Islanders 4-1 thumping of the Edmonton Oilers … Carey Price gets his 30th win of the year in the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 overtime victory against the Vancouver Canucks. Ryan Miller had 36 saves in the loss and was the unfortunate recipient of bad bounces that led to Paul Byron’s overtime goal.

Did You Know? Ryan Getzlaf tonight reached the 40-assist plateau for the ninth time in his career, the sixth active NHL player to do so: J. Jagr (14), J. Thornton (13), S. Crosby (9), H. Sedin (9) and N. Backstrom (via @SteveHoem).

Dishonorable Mention: The Panthers played so bad in front of James Reimer he was mercifully pulled after allowing four goals on 19 shots. With Roberto Luongo injured, Reto Bera replaced Reimer and made all eight saves … Bill Peters is not going to be happy Eddie Lack dropped a game against Colorado … Jake Allen was 10.5 seconds away from a shutout. Then he let in a goal from the neutral zone.

