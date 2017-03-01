NHL Three Stars: Forsberg continues dominating run for Preds

No. 1 Star: Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

Um, so when do we start the MVP chatter about this guy? With the Preds down 4-2, he assisted on Ryan Johansen’s goal and then scored one of his own at 17:37 of the third to tie the game; and then he scored goal No. 26 on the season in overtime for the 5-4 win.

No. 2 Star: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

The star goalie made 26 saves, battling Sergei Bobrovsky until Alex Galchenyuk was able to end it in overtime, 1-0.

No. 3 Star: T.J. Brodie, Calgary Flames

T.J. Brodie had the OT game-winner in the Calgary Flames’ 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings, on a breakaway!

Honorable Mention: Marcus Johansson had two goals and an assist as the Washington Capitals won Kevin Shattenkirk’s debut, 4-1, over the New York Rangers. … Wayne Simmonds had two goals while Steve Mason made 33 saves in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. … The Boston Bruins improved to 7-1-0 under Bruce Cassidy, defeating the Arizona Coyotes, 4-1. Brad Marchand had a goal, his 28th, and an assist. … Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau had shootout goals as the Florida Panthers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2. … Cam Talbot made 25 saves and Ryan-Nugent Hopkins had two assists in the Edmonton Oilers’ 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. … Jason Zucker’s goal at 17:50 of the third period broke a 5-5 tie, as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Winnipeg Jets, 6-5. … Patrik Laine scored goal No. 31. … Third-period goals by Brett Ritchie, Jason Spezza and Antoine Roussel rallied the Dallas Stars past the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2. … Ben Bishop made 28 saves in his Kings debut. … Justin Abdelkader scored in overtime and Petr Mrazek made 25 saves, as the Detroit Red Wings outlasted the Vancouver Canucks, 3-2. Frans Nielsen had two goals. … Patrick Marleau brilliantly set up Tomas Hertl for the eventual game-winner in the San Jose Sharks’ 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews scored his 31st.

Did You Know? Jaromir Jagr scored a power-play goal to join Gordie Howe and Chris Chelios as the only players to score multiple goals at 45 or older in the NHL.

Dishonorable Mention: Mike Smith was pulled after giving up four goals on 14 shots. … The Minnesota Wild blew a 5-2 lead. Darcy Kuemper was pulled after giving up five goals on 29 shots. … Connor Hellebuyck gave up five goals on 21 shots. … Tobias Enstrom was a minus-3. … John Tortorella was not happy about an overtime penalty call. … Colin Miller was ejected for hit that put Alex Burmistrov on stretcher, but replays showed the hit was probably legal.