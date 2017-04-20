NHL Three Stars: Ducks sweep Flames; Wild stay alive; Senators blank Bruins

No. 1 Star: Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild

If the Wild lost this game, they were going home for the summer. Now they’re going home to play Game 5. Devan Dubnyk shut-out the St. Louis Blues with 28 saves. It’s the first career shutout in playoffs for the netminder.

No. 2 Star: John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

Gibson needed a redemption game after he was given the hook in Game 3. The goaltender made 36 saves to beat the Calgary Flames, 3-1. The Ducks sweep the series and await the winner of San Jose-Edmonton.

No. 3 Star: Bobby Ryan, Ottawa Senators

Ryan scored the lone goal in the Senators 1-0 victory over Boston Bruins. The goal gives Ryan 5 points in 4 playoff games thus far. More importantly, the Senators go up 3-1 on Boston with the chance to close it out in Ottawa.

Honorable Mention: Erik Karlsson has five points, all assists, in four playoff games. Craig Anderson pitched a shutout stopping all 22 shots. Watch as he robs Brad Marchand late in the third:

… The Toronto Maple Leafs almost game back from a 4-1 deficit against the Washington Capitals; however, T.J. Oshie’s second goal of the game sealed it for the Caps. Washington wins 5-4 and the tied series goes back to Washington. Tom Wilson had the play of the game. He stopped a surefire goal at one end of the ice and went on to score at the other:

… Charlie Coyle scored in the opening period to give the Wild their first lead of the series. Martin Hanzal followed it up with a goal in the second as the Wild went on to win, 2-0. This is the first potential-elimination game Bruce Boudreau has won since 2009 when he was with the Capitals (per @DavidSatriano) … Sean Monahan scored one power play goal in every game against Anaheim. Patrick Eaves, Nate Thompson and Ryan Getzlaf were the goal scorers for the Ducks.

Did You Know?

The Anaheim Ducks haven’t lost a hockey game in regulation since March 10. That was 18 games ago. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) April 20, 2017





Dishonorable Mention: Glen Gulutzan pulled Brian Elliott from the game after giving up the first goal to Anaheim just over five minutes in … Tom Pyatt left the game after 30 seconds on the ice when he took a really hard hit from Kevan Miller and did not return:

