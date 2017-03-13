NHL Three Stars: Ducks' stars step up; Crawford shines for Blackhawks

No. 1 Stars: Corey Perry / Ryan Getzlaf / Ryan Kesler, Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks’ big trio combined for four of the five Anaheim goals and nine points altogether in a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals. Getzlaf and Kesler each had a goal and two assists while Perry scored twice an assisted on another. Jonathan Bernier made 25 saves and earned his fifth win in his last seven starts.

No. 2 Star: Corey Crawford, Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist, while Crawford was solid stopping a season high 42 of 44 shots he faced in a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.

No. 3 Star: Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks

The Sharks captain scored twice, including a shorthanded tally, and netminder Aaron Dell won his fourth straight after making 29 saves in a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars.

Honorable Mention: Paul Byron and Max Pacioretty scored twice for the Montreal Canadiens as they upended the Edmonton Oilers 4-1. Byron and the Habs captain scored 1:09 apart late in the third period to turn the game from 1-0 in Edmonton’s favor to 2-1 for Montreal. Each would add an empty netter minutes later to seal things and give the Canadiens their seventh win in eight games … Ryan McDonagh scored twice to lead the New York Rangers in a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Antti Raanta made 23 saves in his first start since taking over for the injured Henrik Lundqvist. New York now leads the NHL in wins away from home with 25 … The win was Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle’s 400th of his NHL career … Congrats are in order for Stars rookie Remi Elie, who scored his first NHL goal in the loss.

Did You Know?

#Caps Alex Ovechkin has gone 10-straight games without a goal for first time in NHL career. He's gone 18-straight without even-strength goal — Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) March 13, 2017





Dishonorable Mention: It wasn’t the best of afternoons for Devan Dubnyk as he was pulled after allowing two goals on two shots in a 4:38 span … Same goes for Kari Lehtonen, who lasted a little over a period before getting yanked after three goals on eight shots … The Wild have lost three of their last four games … Edmonton has dropped their last three games … Detroit has allowed eight shorthanded goals this season … The Capitals went winless on their California road trip and have lost four straight.

