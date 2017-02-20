NHL Three Stars: Drouin’s shift, Gibson’s shutout

No. 1 Star: Jonathan Drouin, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning forward had one of the best shifts of the season before ending the game in overtime, as Tampa defeated the Colorado Avalanche, 3-2.

No. 2 Star: John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

Gibson stopped all 24 shots he faced, as the Ducks shut down the Los Angeles Kings, 1-0. Josh Manson scored the game’s lone goal.

No. 3 Star: Ryan Strome, New York Islanders

Strome scored two goals and assisted on John Tavares’s 21st of the season in the Islanders’ 6-4 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Honorable Mention: Mats Zuccarello scored the game-winner in the third period and Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves in the New York Rangers’ 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals. … Tomas Tatar, Thomas Vanek and Luke Glendening scored in the third period as the Detroit red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-2. Sidney Crosby scored goal No. 32. … Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves and Josh Morrissey scored the clincher in the third period as the Winnipeg Jets topped the Ottawa Senators, 3-2. … Brad Marchand scored goal No. 25 in overtime, as the Boston Bruins defeated the San Jose Sharks, 2-1. … Juuse Saros made 35 saves in the Nashville Predators’ 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Mattias Ekholm had the game-winner in the third. Zach Werenski had a three-point night. … Curtis McElhinney made 37 saves for the shutout and Connor Brown scored twice in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. … Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. … Patrick Kane assisted on Artem Anisimov’s goal and added a spectacular one of his own in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres:

Did You Know? The Blackhawks have won 11 consecutive games against the Sabres (9-0-2) dating to Oct. 11, 2010.

Dishonorable Mention: Chris Kunitz was a minus-4, while Kris Letang was a minus-3. … Jacob Trouba had a hearing for this hit on Mark Stone. … P.A. Parenteau, Jacob Josefson and Pavel Zacha were a minus-3. … Phillip Di Giuseppe and Jeff Skinner were a minus-3. … Cam Ward was pulled after giving up four goals.