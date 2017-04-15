NHL Three Stars: Crosby's three points; Radulov's OT winner

No. 1 Star: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Crosby scored a goal and added two assists in a 4-1 Game 2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. With the win, the Penguins went up 2-0 in their series. This was Crosby’s 11th three-point game in his 126-game playoff career. His goal was also his 50th of his postseason career.

No. 2 Star: Alexander Radulov, Montreal Canadiens

Radulov scored the overtime winner and notched two assists in a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers. The win by the Habs tied their series at 1-1. Radulov’s goal was his first in the postseason since April 20, 2012 with the Nashville Predators against the Detroit Red Wings. Radulov became the 55th different player in Canadiens history to score a playoff overtime goal.

No. 3 Star: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

McDavid scored his first NHL playoff goal in his team’s 2-0 Game 2 win over the San Jose Sharks. The goal was shorthanded and at the 10:31 mark of the third period. He became the ninth player in past 30 years to score his first playoff goal within his first two career playoff games and have the goal come shorthanded. Edmonton’s playoff win was the organization’s first at home since Game 6 of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.

Honorable Mention: Penguins forward Jake Guentzel scored a goal and added an assist. … Pittsburgh forwards Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist each scored a goal. … Penguins defenseman Ian Cole notched two assists. … Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 39 of 40 shots on goal. … The Penguins improved to 10-1 in the playoffs when Malkin and Crosby score. … Columbus forward Brandon Saad scored his team’s only goal. … Columbus defenseman Seth Jones notched an assist. … Canadiens forward Tomas Plekanec tied the game with 17.3 seconds left in the third period to send it to overtime. He also notched an assist. Plekanec’s goal was the latest game-tying goal in Habs playoff history. … Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry scored a goal. … The Rangers got one goal each from forwards Rick Nash, Michael Grabner and Mats Zuccarello. … New York forwards Jimmy Vesey and Derek Stepan each notched one assist. … St. Louis Blues forward Jaden Schwartz broke a 1-1 tie with the Minnesota Wild in the third period with his game-winning goal at the 17:33 mark. … The Blues won the game 2-1 and now have a 2-0 series lead. … Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Kyle Brodziak each assisted on Schwartz’s goal. … St. Louis defenseman Joel Edmundson scored his second goal of the playoffs. … It was the third time in Blues history the team has taken a 2-0 lead on the road in a best-of-seven series. … Minnesota forward Zach Parise scored a goal. … Oilers forward Zack Kassian scored a shorthanded goal and fired four shots on goal. … Edmonton goaltender Cam Talbot stopped all 16 Sharks shots on goal

Did you know? Before Radulov’s goal on Friday, the last Canadien to score a home overtime goal against the Rangers in the playoffs was Maurice Richard in 1957.

Dishonorable Mention: New York allowed 58 shots on goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. … Montreal defenseman Nathan Beaulieu was a minus-3. … Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau has a four-game playoff losing streak dating back to last year with the Anaheim Ducks. … The Sharks are now 3-13 in their playoff history when they have six-or-more power play opportunities without a power play goal. … San Jose had six power plays against Edmonton.

