NHL Three Stars: Bruins rally vs. Senators; Caps in win overtime

No. 1 Star: Sean Kuraly, Boston Bruins

The 24-year-old Kuraly scored the first two goals of his NHL career, including the game-winner, in a 3-2 double overtime Game 5 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Kuraly became the sixth rookie in team history to score a playoff overtime goal. He also scored the game-tying goal in the second period that helped erase a two-goal Ottawa lead. The Bruins are now down 3-2 in their first-round series. Game 6 is Sunday in Boston.

No. 2 Star: Justin Williams, Washington Capitals

Williams came up clutch 1:04 into overtime with the game-winner for the Capitals in their 2-1 Game 5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The goal itself was the fourth fastest playoff OT winner in Capitals history. It was also Williams’ seventh career playoff game-winner and second OT winner. Williams’ teams have never lost a series where he has scored a game-winning goal. With the victory the Capitals went up 3-2 in their series vs. the Leafs. Game 6 is Sunday in Toronto.

No. 3 Star: Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins

Rask stopped 41 of 43 Ottawa shots on goal, including all 19 in the two overtimes, to help his team to the win. He now has 30 postseason victories, which ranks fourth on the Bruins all-time list. Rask has a 2.14 goal-against average and .924 save percentage in this playoff.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Honorable Mention: Capitals forward T.J. Oshie scored his third goal of the series. … Washington got one assist each from forwards Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Marcus Johansson along with defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. … Toronto forward Auston Matthews scored his team’s only goal. … Maple Leafs forwards Zach Hyman and William Nylander assisted on Matthews’ goal. … Boston forward David Pastrnak scored a goal. … Bruins forward David Backes notched two assists. … Boston forwards Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand each notched one assist. … Senators forwards Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mark Stone each scored one goal. … Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson played 41:51.

Did you know? The last time the Maple Leafs played in four overtime games in one series was the 1951 Stanley Cup Final.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey contest now]

Dishonorable Mention: The Senators were up two goals and were unable to beat Boston. … Williams’ goal was the second fastest playoff overtime tally allowed by the Maple Leafs in team history. The quickest came in 1980 by forward Al MacAdam of the Minnesota North Stars.

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



