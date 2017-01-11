NHL Three Stars: Boedker tricks Oilers in Sharks' win

Getty Images More

No. 1 Star: Mikkel Boedker, San Jose Sharks

The Sharks forward tallied a hat trick, including two key second-period goals, in their 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Brent Burns had a goal and two assists. This goal from Boedker was nifty:

No. 2 Star: Sam Reinhart, Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres forward opened the scoring with his ninth goal and then assisted on tallies from Evander Kane and Marcus Foligno (an empty netter) in their 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Anders Nilsson made 39 saves.

No. 3 Star: Jakob Silfverberg, Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks forward provided all the offensive goalie John Gibson needed in his 2-0 shutout win over the Dallas Stars. Silfverberg scored his 12th on the power play in the second period, and then had the primary helper on Andrew Cogliano’s back-breaker in the third.

Honorable Mention: Viktor Rask and Jeff Skinner had a goal and two assists as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3. Cam Atkinson scored his 20th in the loss. … Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist, while David Pastrnak had three assists in the Boston Bruins’ 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues. … Duncan Keith’s power-play goal in overtime gave the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. … Calle Jarnkrok’s shorthanded goal with 1.5 seconds left in overtime gave the Nashville Predators a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Did You Know? Bruins defensemen Adam McQuaid (upper body) and Colin Miller (lower body) were injured and did not return. (NHL)

Dishonorable Mention: Claude Giroux was a minus-3. … The Jackets’ top-ranked power play was 0-for-4. … Teuvo Teravainen was a minus-3. … Jake Allen was chased after giving up three goals on 11 shots. … David Backes earned an instigator in his fight against Joel Edmundson. … The Blackhawks had 8:56 of power play time to the Red Wings’ nine seconds. … Mark Letestu was a minus-3. … Cam Talbot gave up five goals on 28 shots.