NHL Three Stars: Andersen blanks Bolts; Marchand, McDavid scoring duel

No. 1 Star: Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs

Andersen’s last start wasn’t a great one when he was lit up for five goals. He made up for it Thursday night by making all 33 saves against the surging Tampa Bay Lightning.

No. 2 Star: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

McDavid assisted on three Oilers goals in the team’s 7-4 win over the Boston Bruins. With the assists, McDavid has 79 points and is tied for first place in scoring with Brad Marchand (more on that below).

No. 3 Star: Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets

Bob’s 33 save performance earned him his 38th win of the season. The Blue Jackets continue to increase their franchise-high win total now at 45 by downing the Florida Panthers, 2-1.

Honorable Mention: The New Jersey Devils snapped a 10 game losing streak thanks in large part to Taylor Hall, Adam Henrique, Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri who scored two points as the Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-2 … Nicolaj Ehlers assisted on both Bryan Little goals as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the New York Islanders, 4-2 … The Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals played a ho-hum game with Viktor Arvidsson scoring the overtime winner for the Preds. The most exciting part was the fight between Austin Watson and Tom Wilson. Watson is gonna have to ice that jaw afterwards:

… The Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes looked destined for overtime as they held a 1-1 tie through a majority of the game. Late goals by Victor Rask and Teuvo Teravainen handed the Wild their third straight loss … Jonathan Toews hit the 50 point plateau with his assist on the game winning, power play goal by Richard Panik. Scott Darling for the first time since March 1. He’s on a five game winning streak with a 17-5-2 record … Jonathan Quick made all 26 saves to shutout the Buffalo Sabres. The Kings had goals from Jarome Iginla and Adrian Kempe. Dustin Brown assisted on both goals … Watch Morgan Reilly and Matt Martin score goals within 15 seconds of each other:

… Patrick Maroon loves playing against the Boston Bruins. Through four periods of play, he had five goals. The two in the first period tonight came within a minute of each other. Brad Marchand took over the goal scoring lead with his 37th tally of the season. Despite the B’s taking the loss, Marchand was the MVP with three points … The Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars went traded goal for goal twice before scores by Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa iced the game for the Stars at 4-2 … Jakob Chychrun tied the game against the Detroit Red Wings at 4-4 with 2:30 to go in the third. Gus Nyquist, after appearing to have injured his leg in the final period, came back to score the only goal in the shootout to give Detroit the win … Vladimir Tarasenko’s two third period goals gives him 34 on the year. His second came on the power play to ice the St. Louis Blues 4-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks.

Did You Know? The Los Angeles Kings have shut-out the Buffalo Sabres at Staples Center over the past four times they’ve played in LA.

Dishonorable Mention: A beautiful goal scored by Taylor Hall led to Steve Mason leaving the game with cramping … Andrei Vasilevskiy was pulled after 26:14 TOI when he allowed four goals on 15 shots … Either they’re great power plays or terrible penalty kills. Bruins were 2-for-4 on PP and Oilers were 3-for-6 … Jamie Benn fought large human Nikita Tryamkin. He left the game with an upper-body injury afterwards. Lindy Ruff would not confirm or deny the injury came from the fight:

… Tuukka Rask was chased after letting in five goals on 17 shots. Sending our best to Matt Beleskey who took a Patrice Bergeron shot to the head. He appeared to be bloodied but relatively OK afterwards:





… Both Luke Schenn (upper-body) and Shane Doan (lower-body) were injured against Detroit and could not complete the game.

– – – – – – –

Jen Neale is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow her on Twitter! Follow @MsJenNeale_PD.