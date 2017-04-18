NHL to televise awards, expansion draft from T-Mobile Arena

The team name and logo for the Vegas Golden Knights are displayed on T-Mobile Arena’s video mesh wall after being announced as the name for the Las Vegas NHL franchise at T-Mobile Arena on November 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The team will begin play in the 2017-18 season. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft picks and league awards will be broadcasted to a national audience from T-Mobile Arena as part of a two-hour event on June 21, the league announced Tuesday.

NBC Sports Network will televise the event in the United States while Sportsnet will carry it in Canada. In the past, the NHL had said the expansion draft would be on television but didn’t have more details on the location of the event. Vegas owner Bill Foley previously said he was hopeful that both the awards and the announcement of his team’s selections would be held at T-Mobile Arena, the future home of the Golden Knights, but couldn’t say for sure if that would be the case.

The Golden Knights will receive the lists of protected players by 5 p.m. on June 17, then Vegas will submit their expansion draft selections by 5 p.m. eastern on June 20. The picks will then be made public on June 21.

“We are thrilled to be in Las Vegas again for the NHL Awards,” said NHL chief content officer and executive vice president Steve Mayer in a statement. “To be able to pair this perennial show with the excitement of the expansion draft for the Vegas Golden Knights is a unique event that we think our fans will greatly enjoy.”

The NHL didn’t divulge many details on the show’s format, but explained that Golden Knights staffers would be a big part of it.

This is from the release provided by the league:

As part of the program, the Golden Knights’ 30 selections in the NHL Expansion Draft™ will be revealed, providing the home fans – and national viewing audience – the opportunity to learn the initial composition of the team’s roster. The show will highlight team Majority Owner Bill Foley, General Manager George McPhee, Head Coach Gerard Gallant, as well as select players chosen by the Golden Knights, who begin NHL play in 2017-18.

In a recent interview with Puck Daddy, Foley explained how the set-up could look at T-Mobile Arena.

“If that were the case in effect they would have like two stages and one would be announcing expansion draft picks and interviewing players and so on,” Foley said. “The other would be the awards piece that would cut back and forth is what the idea is so over the two-plus hour timeframe of the NHL expansion draft event, so if it’s two and a half hours we get our hour and ten minutes.”

The NHL has been holding its awards show in Las Vegas since 2009 and T-Mobile Arena will provide its biggest venue yet in the city. In the past, the NHL has held the awards at the Palms Hotel, Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, MGM Grand and The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

