NHL suspends Sabres defenseman Ristolainen 3 games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- The NHL has suspended Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen for three games following his blindside hit that led to Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel sustaining a concussion.

The fine costs Buffalo's top defenseman $90,000 in a ruling announced Thursday, shortly after Ristolainen had a hearing with the league's department of player safety.

The hit occurred about nine minutes into Pittsburgh's 3-1 win at Buffalo on Tuesday.

Guentzel was exiting Pittsburgh's zone when a pass intended for him was broken up along the left boards. As Guentzel turned to look back, he was bowled over by Ristolainen.

Guentzel got up briefly before stumbling to the ice and didn't return after being escorted to the locker room. Ristolainen was issued a five-minute major for interference and ejected from the game.