NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2017 Round 1 schedule, TV listings

The regular season is over and we finally know all eight first-round matchups. The 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin Wednesday night.

We have some new faces this year in the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames, all of whom had early starts to their off-seasons last time around.

Here’s the schedule for Round 1:

Time to say goodbye to your loved ones for a few months and get those playoff beards in order.

