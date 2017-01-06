NHL rookie race: Sizing up the Calder Trophy chase at the midway point of the season

The NHL rookie race is coming into focus as the 2016-17 NHL regular season approaches the halfway point.

Here’s a look at the top contenders for the Calder Trophy, as well as secondary candidates, fringe hopefuls and a masked man or two:

THE CONTENDERS

Patrik Laine, RW, Winnipeg Jets: Well, no kidding. The Jets gunner has the game to back up his swagger. He leads all rookies in goals and points, he’s a power forward in-the-making, and there’s no doubt the best is yet to come. Sidney Crosby, with 26 goals, is the only player in the league — rookie or otherwise — who has more tallies than Laine’s 21. Buckle up, Jets fans, and enjoy the ride.

Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: Another no-brainer. Matthews burst onto the scene with a four-goal game in his NHL debut and he hasn’t looked back. Recently, he was named the NHL’s rookie of the month for December, and he could’ve been the player of the month, period, with eight goals and 12 points in eight games. Matthews and Laine, drafted first and second overall last June, have been going back and forth all season — entering Friday night’s game in New Jersey, the Leafs teenager had 20 goals, just one back of the Jets kid — and it’s shaping up to be a great race in the second half of 2016-17.

Mitch Marner, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: Hey look, another Leaf. (Get used to it, there’s a theme coming.) Marner has played second fiddle to Matthews in Toronto, but he’s a dazzling talent in his own right who’s a great skater, a fine playmaker and boasts a laser shot as well. Will he wear down a bit during the second-half stretch run? Perhaps, but he played around 90 games last season — between the OHL regular season, playoffs, Memorial Cup and world juniors — and he produced at every stage. He has some catching up to do if he wants to win the Calder, but he’s within sight of the two prodigies.

Zach Werenski, D, Columbus Blue Jackets: There aren’t many 19-year-old defencemen in the NHL, and there certainly aren’t many playing more than 21 minutes a night for the league’s best team. Only three defencemen have won the Calder Trophy in the past 20 years and Werenski is in tough this season with the likes of Laine and Matthews producing such as they are. But there’s no denying he deserves to be ranked with the best of the NHL’s young talent this season. Puck Daddy’s Greg Wyshynski goes a step further, saying Werenski is already Columbus’ best defenceman and should be considered a top candidate for the Norris Trophy.

View photos Ivan Provorov of the Philadelphia Flyers looks on during a game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on December 30, 2016, in San Jose. (Getty Images) More

FIRST YEAR, SECOND TIER

Ivan Provorov, D, Philadelphia Flyers: Like Werenski, he’s 19 years old and playing more than 21 minutes a night. And like Werenski, he might already be the best all-around defenceman on his team. Provorov could turn into the No. 1 stud the Flyers have been waiting for since Chris Pronger’s departure.

William Nylander, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: He’s fourth in NHL rookie scoring, but two of the guys ahead of him are his teammates so Nylander isn’t likely to get much trophy love.

Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Calgary Flames: Keith’s son has his dad’s power forward style, but they’re bringing the teenager along slowly in Calgary. At about 14 minutes per game, he’s getting the least ice time among the NHL’s top 15 rookie scorers.

Sebastian Aho, RW, Carolina Hurricanes: Another teenager with high-end talent, he’s not real big but he makes up for it with quickness and jaw-dropping skill. Also worth noting, Aho has been producing at about a point-per-game clip in his past 10 outings; he’s starting to figure things out.

Jimmy Vesey, LW, New York Rangers: The highly coveted NCAA star who opted for the bright lights and big city, the speedy Vesey definitely looks like he was worth the free agency runaround even if he’s eased up a bit in the past few weeks.

Read More