NHL will release teams' Vegas expansion draft lists

Bill Foley, owner of the Vegas Golden Knights, speaks during a news conference Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. The NHL expansion team can now begin making trades and signing free agents for next season. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NEW YORK (AP) -- After further consideration, the NHL will release teams' protected and available lists to the public before the Vegas Golden Knights' expansion draft in June.

The league announced the decision on Twitter on Wednesday despite NHL general managers expressing a desire to keep the lists private. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said there was more internal discussion at the league office and that none of the GMs expressed strong views on the subject.

All 30 existing teams must submit their list of protected players by 5 p.m. EDT June 17. Vegas must submit its selections by 5 p.m. June 20, with the announcement of those picks made June 21.

The league said the timing of the lists being released was still to be determined. Each team can protect either seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender or eight skaters of any position and one goaltender.

The Golden Knights begin play next season.