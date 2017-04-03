NHL Playoff Death Watch: Flyers, Kings out; can Senators survive?

Since we’re down to the final moments of postseason life for teams in contention, Puck Daddy solemnly begins a daily countdown to annihilation.

Fare thee well, Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings.

The former was eliminated with a loss to the New York Rangers. The latter lost to the Arizona Coyotes. At home. With their season on the line. That’s about right for the Kings this season.

Anyhoo, big win for the Boston Bruins over the Chicago Blackhawks, who moved into second in the Atlantic Division. And so if the playoffs started today, the Bruins would play the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, and all would be right in the world.

Here are the current standings. The Death Watch tracks the final Wild Card spot and the teams that are chasing it. Their “tragic number” is the number of points gained by the final wild card team or lost by the team chasing it.

Here’s the Eastern Conference:

View photos

The Leafs are in Buffalo to face the Sabres, and my goodness is this going to be a slobber-knocker. It’s also the Leafs’ last road game of the season, finishing with four tough games in Toronto to end the season.

With a win, the Leafs jump back into second place and create a little more room between themselves and the Tampa Bay Lightning, who defeated the Dallas Stars and whom the Leafs play on April 6. The Sens, meanwhile, begin a back-to-back against the Detroit Red Wings.

Again, there’s currently only a seven-percent chance the Senators miss the playoffs, via Sports Club Stats. They still have a better chance of finishing second (34 percent) than second wild card (29 percent).

There’s an 11-percent chance that the Lightning grab the last wild card.

Here’s the Western Conference:

View photos

Big doin’s in the Western Conference. The St. Louis Blues’ win over the Nashville Predators moved them two points ahead for the No. 3 seed in the Central, and they now have a 96-percent chance of playing the Minnesota Wild in Round 1.

The Preds are in, thanks to the Kings, so now their attention turns to snagging that first wild card spot and avoiding the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round. Not that the Predators couldn’t beat them, but they don’t have Jonathan Toews, and we all know he wants it more than anyone. Top 100 of all-time, that guy.

The Ducks moved back to the top of the Pacific, but only have three games left while the Edmonton Oilers have four. They have a 51-percent chance of winning the division, while the Oilers have a 46-percent shot. The San Jose Sharks have a 72-percent chance of placing third.

Here’s the Money Puck take:





—

Greg Wyshynski is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter. His book, TAKE YOUR EYE OFF THE PUCK, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS