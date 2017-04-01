NHL Playoff Death Watch: Flyers face elimination, Oilers vs. Ducks

Since we’re down to the final moments of postseason life for teams in contention, Puck Daddy solemnly begins a daily countdown to annihilation.

The Philadelphia Flyers can be eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday with a Boston Bruins’ win over the Florida Panthers, a Toronto Maple Leafs gaining a point against the Detroit Red Wings and the Flyers losing to the New Jersey Devils.

That’s the only elimination we’re watching out for on Saturday, but there’s plenty of other drama on tap.

Here are the current standings. The Death Watch tracks the final Wild Card spot and the teams that are chasing it. Their “tragic number” is the number of points gained by the final wild card team or lost by the team chasing it.

Here’s the Eastern Conference:

As you can see, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ shootout win combined with the Columbus loss creates a little drama in the home ice race.

Obviously, all eyes on the Atlantic today: The Canadiens at the Tampa Bay Lightning; the Ottawa Senators at the Winnipeg Jets; the Toronto Maple Leafs making their last trip to the Joe; the Panthers visiting the Bruins; and the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Dallas Stars.

Boston enters with a 26-percent chance of finishing in the last wild card, according to Sports Club Stats.

Here’s the Western Conference:

HUGE game in the Pacific tonight, as the Edmonton Oilers host the Anaheim Ducks, before facing the Calgary Flames on Sunday and then again on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Wild can help influence which team they’ll end up hosting in the first round against the Nashville Predators.

Here’s the Money Puck take:





