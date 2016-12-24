NHL-National Hockey League roundup

Dec 24 (The Sports Xchange) - Florida Panthers right wing Reilly Smith is expected to be sidelined at least the next seven-to-10 days with a concussion, interim coach Tom Rowe said.

Smith sustained a concussion following a hit from Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall during the second period of Friday's 4-3 shootout loss.

The 25-year-old Ontario native did not return to the contest following the hit.

Smith has collected seven goals and eight assists in 35 games this season after recording 25 of each over 82 contests in 2015-16. He has missed only one game over his last four seasons.

Florida (15-14-6) returns to action on Wednesday with a home tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

- - -

The Minnesota Wild reassigned forwards Pat Cannone and Jordan Schroeder to Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Cannone, 30, was recalled on Monday and skated in three games with Minnesota. He registered two shots and won 5 of 7 faceoffs in 9:11 of ice time in his NHL debut against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

Schroeder, 26, was recalled Tuesday and skated in two games with Minnesota, registering a goal at Montreal on Thursday.

- - -

The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Jhonas Enroth from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

Enroth, 28, owns a 0-3-1 record with a 3.94 goals-against average and .872 save percentage in six appearances with the Maple Leafs this season.

The Leafs also assigned forwards Byron Froese and Frederik Gauthier as well as goaltender Antoine Bibeau to their AHL affiliate.

- - -

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Mathieu Joseph signed a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Saturday.

The Lightning's fourth-round selection of the 2015 draft, Joseph has 25 goals and 20 assists in 29 games this season with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The 19-year-old's overall goal total is tied for the most in the league while his plus-23 rating is tied for second. (Editing by Andrew Both)