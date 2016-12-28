NHL-National Hockey League roundup

Dec 28 (The Sports Xchange) - The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Brett Howden to a three-year, entry-level contract Wednesday.

Howden played in 21 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League this season.

Howden was selected by Tampa Bay in the first round (27th overall) of the 2016 NHL draft.

The Anaheim Ducks recalled defenseman Brandon Montour from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

The Detroit Red Wings assigned left winger Tyler Bertuzzi and defenseman Brian Lashoff to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.

The Washington Capitals reassigned forward Zach Sanford to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

The Winnipeg Jets reassigned forwards Andrew Copp and Brandon Tanev to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.