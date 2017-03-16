NHL-National Hockey League roundup

March 16 (The Sports Xchange) - Former NHL coach Mike Keenan has been hired to lead Chinese club Kunlun Red Star, which competes in the Kontinental Hockey League.

The team is hoping to develop Chinese players as the country prepares to compete at its first home Winter Olympics in 2022.

Keenan, 67, became the first coach to win NHL and KHL titles after guiding Metallurg Magnitogorsk to a Gagarin Cup in 2015. He won a Stanley Cup during his one season with the New York Rangers in 1994.

- -

The New York Rangers recalled goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Hartford of the American Hockey League.

Hellberg appeared in one game with the Rangers, stopping all four shots he faced while making his season debut against the Dallas Stars on Jan. 17.

- -

The Tampa Bay Lightning recalled forward Byron Froese from Syracuse of the American Hockey League.

Froese, 25, appeared in two games with the Toronto Maple Leafs this season and two with the Lightning. The Winkler, Manitoba, native skated in 60 career NHL games, collecting two goals and three assists.

- -

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed center Sam Vigneault to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The deal will begin with the 2017-18 season for the 21-year-old Vigneault, who also signed an American Hockey League tryout contract with Cleveland.

- -

The Detroit Red Wings added depth to their blue line by recalling defenseman Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

Lashoff was held off the scoresheet and registered a minus-3 rating in five games this season with the Red Wings.

- -

The Buffalo Sabres recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from Rochester of the American Hockey League.

Fedun collected seven assists and 16 penalty minutes in 25 games this season with the Sabres.