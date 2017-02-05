NHL-National Hockey League roundup

Feb 4 (The Sports Xchange) - The Nashville Predators activated defenseman Roman Josi from injured reserve on Saturday.

Josi, 26, missed the Predators' past nine games with a possible concussion suffered Jan. 12 against the Boston Bruins. The team referred to it as an upper-body injury. He has 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 42 games this season.

The Predators also recalled goaltender Marek Mazanec from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League and assigned goalie Juuse Saros and forward Mike Ribeiro to the Admirals.

Nashville also acquired veteran center Vernon Fiddler from the New Jersey Devils for a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Fiddler, 36, recently returned from missing nearly a month with a lower body injury. In 39 games for New Jersey, Fiddler had one goal and three points. In 857 games during a 14-year career with Nashville, Arizona, Dallas and New Jersey, Fiddler has 103 goals and 260 points.

- - -

The Edmonton Oilers placed defenseman Matthew Benning and forward Jujhar Khaira on injured reserve.

Benning was helped off the ice in the first period after taking a hit from Carolina left winger Viktor Stalberg near the boards in the Hurricanes' 2-1 win over the Oilers on Friday. Benning has two goals, eight assists and 19 penalty minutes in 41 games this season.

Khaira has been out since Jan. 20 with a wrist injury. He has one goal in three games this season.

The Oilers also recalled defensemen Jordan Oesterle and Griffin Reinhart from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

- - -

The Detroit Red Wings assigned goaltender Jimmy Howard to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning.

Howard, 32, has been out because of an MCL sprain in his right knee sustained on Dec. 20 in the Red Wings' 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Red Wings also activated defenseman Brendan Smith from injured reserve. Smith has been out since Jan. 4 because of a sprained knee. He has two goals and three assists in 24 games this season.

- - -

The Los Angeles Kings activated forward Tyler Toffoli from injured reserve after he missed 20 games with a lower-body injury.

He appeared in 32 games earlier this season with the Kings and had eight points, 12 assists and 16 penalty minutes.

- - -

The Buffalo Sabres recalled forward Justin Bailey from the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League.

Bailey leads Rochester and is tied for fifth in the AHL with 19 goals this season. He has 29 points in 39 games in 2016-17, including 11 goals and three assists in his last 13 games.

In a corresponding move, the Sabres assigned forward Cal O'Reilly, 30 to their AHL affiliate. In 11 games for the Sabres this season, O'Reilly has one assist and three shots on goal.

- - -

The Tampa Bay Lightning recalled forward Joel Vermin from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Vermin has two assists in nine games with the Lightning. In 15 career NHL games, all with the Lightning in the past two seasons, Vermin owns three assists and two penalty minutes. (Editing by Andrew Both)