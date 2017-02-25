NHL-National Hockey League roundup

Feb 24 (The Sports Xchange) - The Anaheim Ducks made a move to beef up their offense on Friday, acquiring forward Patrick Eaves from the Dallas Stars.

Eaves is in the midst of a career season, tying for Dallas' team lead with 21 goals. Anaheim sent a conditional second-round pick to the Stars in exchange for Eaves.

The 32-year-old Eaves will be joining his sixth team. He was tied for fourth in the league with 11 power-play goals.

Eaves scored twice against Carolina on Feb. 11 to eclipse his previous career best of 20 goals established during his rookie season (2005-06) with the Ottawa Senators. His 37 points are also a career high.

- -

The Vancouver Canucks confirmed that defenseman Troy Stecher was diagnosed with mumps and several other players have shown symptoms of the highly contagious virus.

"We're taking this very seriously given how easily mumps can spread," said Canucks general manager Jim Benning. "At this point, Troy Stecher is the only player with a confirmed test result. Chris Tanev, Nikita Tryamkin, Mike Chaput and Markus Granlund have each presented symptoms.

Players with symptoms are immediately tested and quarantined in isolation for a five-day period from the onset of symptoms or until test results prove negative.

- -

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Tomas Jurco from Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2017 NHL draft.

Jurco, a second-round selection in 2011, fell out of favor with the Red Wings this season and was a healthy scratch in 16 of the last 21 games.

The 24-year-old Jurco showed promise in his first season with Detroit, collecting eight goals and 15 points in 36 games in 2013-14.

- -

The Carolina Hurricanes assigned left winger Bryan Bickell to the Charlotte Checkers after clearing waivers and he is expected to play for the American Hockey League affiliate in his first game action since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last fall.

"It's been a long journey but the road is getting shorter so that's a positive thing for me to help out this team," Bickell told Postmedia Network. "Finding out the news and then not knowing if you're even going to play hockey again -- that first month was kind of hard. But to move on, as a family and as a player, has been tough but it's been well-deserved when you get this close to coming back in."

- -

The St. Louis Blues agreed on a five-year, $19.25 million contract extension with center Patrik Berglund, the team announced.

Berglund, 28, was slated to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. His new deal extends through the 2021-22 season.

He ranks second on the Blues with 17 goals this season.

- -

The Buffalo Sabres recalled forwards Justin Bailey and Evan Rodrigues from the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League.

The Buffalo native is tied for ninth in the AHL with 19 goals in 40 games. He has two goals and an assist in 19 games for Buffalo this season.

Rodrigues, 23, has two assists in eight games with the Sabres and joins the team for his third recall of 2016-17.

- -

The Tampa Bay Lightning reassigned forward Cory Conacher to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Conacher was recalled by Tampa Bay on Wednesday and logged 8:04 in ice time Thursday against Calgary.

Conacher, 27, has a goal, an assist and four penalty minutes in eight games with the Lightning this season. (Editing by Gene Cherry)