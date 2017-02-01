NHL-National Hockey League roundup

Jan 31 (The Sports Xchange) - Alain Vigneault and the New York Rangers have agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The team did not release terms of Vigneault's extension, but multiple outlets reported the two-year pact runs through the 2019-20 campaign.

Vigneault, 55, has coached the Rangers to a 175-97-23 mark in his four seasons with the team and helped lead New York to the Stanley Cup Finals in his first season in 2013-14.

- -

Detroit left wing Drew Miller was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League and the Red Wings removed center Dylan Larkin from injured reserve.

Miller, 32, scored five goals and tallied six assists in 35 games with the Red Wings this season. The former sixth-round pick has 56 goals and 50 assists since joining Detroit in the 2009-10 season.

Larkin is expected to be back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils after missing two games prior to the All-Star break with an upper-body injury.

- -

Nashville Predators defenseman Petter Granberg was activated from injured reserve and assigned to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

Granberg, 24, missed the Predators' last six games with an undisclosed injury. He played in 10 games with Nashville this season, but did not register any points. (Editing by Frank Pingue)