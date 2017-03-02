NHL-National Hockey League roundup

March 1 (The Sports Xchange) - The Florida Panthers fortified their offense for a playoff run, acquiring veteran forward Thomas Vanek from the Detroit Red Wings.

The Panthers, who entered the NHL's trade deadline day one point shy of the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, shipped defenseman Dylan McIlrath and a conditional 2017 third-round draft pick to Detroit in exchange for Vanek.

The Nashville Predators acquired forward P.A. Parenteau from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2017.

Parenteau scored 13 goals to go along with 14 assists in 59 games with New Jersey.

The Los Angeles Kings acquired veteran forward Jarome Iginla from the Colorado Avalanche for a conditional pick in the 2018 draft, general manager Dean Lombardi announced.

Desperate to upgrade an offense that ranked 25th in the NHL in scoring, the Kings are hoping the 39-year-old Iginla can conjure up the scoring touch that has produced 619 career goals.

The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Dwight King from Los Angeles in return for a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2018.

King, 27, participated in 63 games this season with the Kings, recording 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) and 10 penalty minutes.

The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired veteran Kyle Quincey from New Jersey for fellow defenseman Dalton Prout.

Columbus also swung a deal with the Dallas Stars, bringing in forward Lauri Korpikoski in exchange for defenseman Dillon Heatherington.

The Calgary Flames acquired forward Curtis Lazar from the Ottawa Senators.

Calgary also secured the services of minor league defenseman Mike Kostka in the deal for defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka and a second-round pick in the 2017 draft.

The Boston Bruins acquired veteran forward Drew Stafford from the Winnipeg Jets for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft.

Stafford has been mired in an injury-plagued season, collecting just four goals and nine assists in 40 games.

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Eric Fehr, defenseman Steven Oleksy and a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft from the Penguins for blue-liner Frank Corrado.

Fehr, who was waived by Pittsburgh earlier this week, recorded six goals, five assists and 14 penalty minutes in 52 games with the Penguins this season.

The Colorado Avalanche acquired Sven Andrighetto from the Canadiens for fellow forward Andreas Martinsen.

Andrighetto collected two goals and six assists in 27 games with Montreal this season. The 23-year-old Swiss native has scored 11 goals and set up 17 others in 83 career NHL contests.

The Florida Panthers swapped minor league goaltenders with Tampa Bay and also acquired defenseman Reece Scarlett from the New Jersey Devils in a separate deal.

Florida acquired Adam Wilcox from the Lightning for fellow goaltender Mike McKenna while shipping forward Shane Harper to the Devils to complete the other deal.

Center Steven Stamkos returned to practice with the Lightning for the first time since undergoing surgery in mid-November.

Stamkos, sidelined since tearing the lateral meniscus in his knee on Nov. 15, joined his teammates for 15 minutes at the morning skate. His initial timetable for recovery was estimated at four months.

The Flyers signed goaltender Michal Neuvirth and forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to two-year contract extensions.

Neuvirth, set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, inked a deal worth $5 million while Bellemare's contract was for $2.8 million.

The Buffalo Sabres reassigned goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League.

Sweden's Ullmark, 23, joined the Sabres on Sunday for his fifth recall of the season, but he has yet to appear in a game with the team in 2016-17.

The Detroit Red Wings recalled left winger Mitch Callahan from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Callahan, 25, has 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) and 32 penalty minutes in 53 games with Grand Rapids this season.

