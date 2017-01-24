NHL-National Hockey League roundup

Jan 23 (The Sports Xchange) - New York Rangers forward Kevin Hayes, who is third on the team in scoring with 35 points, is expected to miss the next two to three weeks with a lower-body injury, the Rangers announced Monday.

Hayes sustained the injury in the second period of the Rangers' 1-0 overtime win against Detroit on Sunday. Newsday reported that Hayes' ailment appears to be a leg injury. An MRI performed Monday indicated the severity of the injury.

The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Dylan Larkin on injured reserve and assigned forward Drew Miller to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

Larkin suffered an upper-body injury in Sunday's loss to the New York Rangers and will miss the next two games leading up to this weekend's All-Star break.

The Minnesota Wild reassigned forward Kurtis Gabriel to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

Gabriel, 23, has one assist, 29 penalty minutes and 26 hits in 13 games with Minnesota this season.