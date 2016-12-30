NHL-National Hockey League roundup

Dec 29 (The Sports Xchange) - Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday.

Sullivan described Murray's status as week-to-week.

Murray left Wednesday night's game against Carolina after the second period.

Murray, who signed a three-year contract extension with the Penguins in October, missed the beginning of the NHL season after breaking his hand at the World Cup of Hockey.

In response, the Penguins recalled goaltender Tristan Jarry from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and re-assigned defenseman Derrick Pouliot.

- - -

Anaheim Ducks injured veteran defenseman Clayton Stoner will miss an additional four to six weeks following abdominal surgery.

Sidelined with a lower-body injury since Nov. 15, Stoner has collected one goal and two assists in 14 games while competing in the third season of a four-year, $13 million deal.

- - -

The Florida Panthers placed right winger Reilly Smith on injured reserve and recalled center Michael Sgarbossa from Springfield of the American Hockey League.

Smith sustained a concussion following a hit from Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall during the second period of Friday's 4-3 shootout loss. The 25-year-old Ontario native did not return to the contest following the hit.

Smith has collected seven goals and eight assists in 35 games this season.

- - -

The Tampa Bay Lightning recalled right winger Erik Condra and left winger Yanni Gourde from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Condra collected two penalty minutes in seven games with the Lightning this season.

Gourde had one assist while playing in two games with Tampa Bay in 2015-16.

- - -

St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension that goes through the 2018-19 season.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed for Bortuzzo, who was a pending unrestricted free agent.

Sidelined since Dec. 3 due to a lower-body injury, Bortuzzo has collected one goal, one assist and a plus-6 rating in 11 games this season.

- - -

The Chicago Blackhawks and left wing Artemi Panarin agreed to a two-year contract extension.

While the team did not divulge the financial terms, TSN in Canada reported that the pact was for $12 million -- which matches what Panarin had been seeking.

The extension starts next season and prevents the Blackhawks from losing Panarin in unrestricted free agency. (Editing by Andrew Both)