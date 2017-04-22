NHL-National Hockey League roundup

April 21 (The Sports Xchange) - Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks, Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Erik Karlsson of the Ottawa Senators were named the finalists for the 2016-17 James Norris Memorial Trophy, the league announced Friday.

The trophy is presented to the NHL's top defenseman.

Burns led NHL defensemen in scoring and set franchise records for goals (29) and points (76) by a blue-liner for the second consecutive season.

Hedman had 16 goals and 72 points in 79 games, including five game-winning goals.

Karlsson ranked third among NHL defensemen with 17 goals and 71 points, the fourth time he has cleared the 70-point and 50-assist milestones in his eight-season career.

The winner will be announced June 21, during the 2017 NHL Awards at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The New York Rangers agreed to terms with free agent defenseman Alexei Bereglazov on a contract.

Bereglazov, 23, skated in 60 games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League this season, registering 19 points (one goal, 18 assists) and 20 penalty minutes. He established KHL career-highs in games played, assists, points and average ice time (19:27).

The Carolina Hurricanes agreed to terms with forward Steven Lorentz on a three-year, entry-level contract.

The deal will pay Lorentz $650,000 on the NHL level in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and $700,000 in 2019-20. On the American Hockey League level, he would earn $60,000 per year. Lorentz receives a signing bonus of $185,000.

Lorentz, 21, tied for second among Peterborough skaters with a career-high 29 goals during his fourth Ontario Hockey League season in 2016-17.

The Washington Capitals recalled forward Chandler Stephenson from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

Stephenson, 22, skated in four games for the Capitals this season, with three shots on goal, and played in nine games last season, making his NHL debut. He has not registered an NHL point. (Editing by Gene Cherry)