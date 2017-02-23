NHL-National Hockey League roundup

Feb 22 (The Sports Xchange) - The Detroit Red Wings assigned goaltender Jared Coreau to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League for conditioning, the team announced Wednesday.

Coreau, 25, last played on Feb. 12 at Minnesota. He experienced a couple of setbacks after suffering a sprained MCL on Dec. 20.

The Anaheim Ducks recalled left winger Nicolas Kerdiles from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Kerdiles, 23, has yet to make his NHL debut.

The Winnipeg Jets reassigned defenseman Julian Melchiori and forward Brandon Tanev to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Melchiori, 25, has two shots on goal in five games with Winnipeg this season. Tanev, 24, has two goals and two assists in 42 games in his rookie season with the Jets.