NHL-National Hockey League roundup

March 6 (The Sports Xchange) - Winnipeg Jets goaltender Ondrej Pavelec underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that could spell the end of his season.

Pavelec, sidelined since he was injured on Feb. 7, faces a recovery time of two to three weeks, although that may be a conservative estimate for a player at his position.

--

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson is expected to be sidelined for seven to 10 days due to a lower-body injury, the team announced.

Anderson was injured in Sunday's 3-0 victory at the New Jersey Devils. He was hurt when he collided with New Jersey's Stefan Noesen. The Columbus Dispatch reported that Anderson hyperextended his knee.

--

The NHL's newest expansion team has its first player in the fold.

Center Reid Duke, a 2014 sixth-round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild, became the first player signed by the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Duke's entry-level contract will span three seasons, the team announced.

--

The Detroit Red Wings recalled defenseman Robbie Russo from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.

Russo, 24, is a second-year pro and owns 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) and 33 penalty minutes in 56 games with the Griffins this season. He leads all Grand Rapids defensemen in scoring.

--

The Tampa Bay Lightning recalled forward Yanni Gourde from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Gourde, 25, has one shot on goal in two games with the Lightning this season. The Saint-Narcisse, Quebec, native has one assist in four career NHL games, all with the Lightning, over the past two seasons.

--

The Minnesota Wild reassigned forward Tyler Graovac to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

Graovac, 23, has seven goals, one assist and a plus-6 rating in 49 games with Minnesota this season, as well as eight points for its AHL affiliate.

--

The San Jose Sharks reassigned defenseman Joakim Ryan to the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

Ryan was recalled on Sunday but has yet to play in an NHL game since being selected by the Sharks in the seventh round of the 2012 draft. ))