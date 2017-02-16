NHL-Highlights of Wednesday's NHL games

Feb 15 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Wednesday:

Panthers 6, Sharks 5 (overtime)

Jonathan Huberdeau scored 1:38 into overtime to give the Florida Panthers a wild 6-5 win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

Huberdeau scored his third goal of the season to give Florida its fifth win in six games while San Jose lost for the fifth time in six tries.

James Reimer entered and stopped both shots he faced after Luongo made 29 saves. Aleksander Barkov and Nick Bjugstad each scored twice for Florida.

Blue Jackets 5, Maple Leafs 2

Columbus jumped out to a four-goal lead in the first 30 minutes and went on to claim a victory over Toronto.

Josh Anderson and Boone Jenner scored first-period goals for the Blue Jackets in the fourth game of their season-long seven-game homestand. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Nick Foligno added second-period goals.

Nazem Kadri was responsible for both Maple Leafs' goals.

Blues 2, Red Wings 0

Carter Hutton stopped 25 shots for his fourth shutout of the season as St. Louis posted a victory over Detroit.

It with the fifth shutout posted by the Blues in their last 10 road games, and back-up goalie Hutton has accounted for four of them.

Ivan Barbashev and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues.

Flames 3, Flyers 1

Matthew Tkachuk scored once and set up the game-winning goal by TJ Brodie as Calgary beat Philadelphia.

Flames goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 33 shots. Nick Cousins scored the lone goal of the game for the Flyers.