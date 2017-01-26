NHL-Highlights of Wednesday's NHL games

Jan 25 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Wednesday:

Flyers 2, Rangers 0

Steve Mason made 34 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers scored two third-period goals to get past the New York Rangers 2-0 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek scored third-period goals to make Mason's first shutout since March 2016 stand up.

Henrik Lundqvist stopped 24 shots as the Rangers had their three-game winning streak snapped.

The game was scoreless through two periods largely because of Mason's brilliance in net.

Maple Leafs 4, Red Wings 0

Fredrik Andersen made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and second in as many games and also picked up an assist on a goal by Nikita Soshnikov as Toronto dropped Detroit.

The goalie's best stop was a third-period breakaway pad save on Red Wings forward Darren Helm. Anthony Mantha also came close to scoring when the Detroit right winger hit the goalpost in the first period.

Andersen, who blanked the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Monday, is the first Leafs netminder to post shutouts in consecutive games since Ben Scrivens against the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers on Feb. 16-18, 2013.

Oilers 4, Ducks 0

Leon Draisaitl scored two goals to lead Edmonton to a shutout victory over Anaheim in front of a sellout crowd of 17,174 at Honda Center.

Connor McDavid recorded his league-leading 57th point on his 40th assist for the Oilers, who used their sixth win in seven games to move within one point of the second-place Ducks and within two of the first-place San Jose Sharks in the Pacific Division. Edmonton will play its final game before the All-Star break on Thursday night in San Jose.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zack Kassian also scored for the Oilers. Goalie Cam Talbot stopped 26 shots for his fourth shutout.

Canucks 3, Avalanche 2

Sven Baertschi scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and Vancouver beat Colorado.

Markus Granlund also scored and Jacob Markstrom had 30 saves for Vancouver.

The Canucks are now 2-6-2 in their last 10 road games and two of their six wins away from home have come in Colorado.

Matt Nieto and Mikko Rantanen had goals and Calvin Pickard stopped 38 shots for the Avalanche (13-31-2), who have lost seven straight.