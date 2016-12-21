NHL-Highlights of Tuesday's NHL games

Dec 20 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Tuesday:

Islanders 4, Bruins 2

The New York Islanders ended a five-game losing streak, holding off a third-period Boston charge and defeating the Bruins 4-2 Tuesday night.

Thomas Greiss stopped 48 shots and Anders Lee had two goals and an assist as the Isles blew most of a three-goal lead before hanging on.

Penguins 7, Rangers 2

Pittsburgh got goals from seven players to beat New at PPG Paints Arena to gain a share of the Eastern Conference lead.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, Justin Schultz, Bryan Rust, Patric Hornqvist and Nick Bonino scored for the Penguins. Malkin had two assists, Crosby one, to go with their goals. Malkin moved into the team lead with 37 points.

Predators 5, Devils 1

James Neal scored twice, and Viktor Arvidsson added three assists, as Nashville defeated New Jersey at the Prudential Center.

Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Predators.

Blue Jackets 3, Kings 2 (shootout)

Cam Atkinson scored two goals in regulation and Columbus extended its winning streak to a franchise-best 10 games with a shootout victory over Los Angeles in Nationwide Arena.

Sam Gagner scored the winning goal in the shootout as the Bluer Jackets matched the Philadelphia Flyers with the longest win streak in the NHL this season.

Lightning 4, Red Wings 1

Both teams lost their starting goalies early to injuries, but Tampa Bay dominated Detroit for its third win over them this season, breaking out of a slump at Amalie Arena.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, who stepped in for Ben Bishop only eight minutes into the game, stopped the first 22 shots he faced from the Red Wings before losing the shutout on a goal by Detroit's Anthony Mantha with 10.5 seconds left. Detroit lost its starting goalie, Jimmy Howard, early in the second period with what looked to be a right leg injury, with Petr Mrazek taking over but giving up three of the four goals.

Canadiens 4, Ducks 1

Jeff Petry scored a goal and recorded two assists to lead Montreal over Anaheim at the Bell Centre.

Paul Byron, Tomas Plekanec, Max Pacioretty and Chris Terry also scored for the Canadiens.

Wild 2, Avalanche 0

For the first time in three tries this season, Minnesota got the best of Colorado.

Charlie Coyle and Mikko Koivu scored and Devan Dubnyk picked up his fifth shutout of the year for the red-hot Wild.

Panthers 4, Sabres 3 (shootout)

Jaromir Jagr, who had three assists, and Roberto Luongo, who got the win, reached impressive career milestones, leading Florida over Buffalo at the BB&T Center.

Jagr tied Mark Messier for second place on the all-time NHL list with 1,887 points and Luongo tied Terry Sawchuk for fifth place on the career NHL wins list with 447.

Senators 4, Blackhawks 3

Ottawa Senators scored a pair of power-play goals, including Dion Phaneuf's game winner in victory over Chicago, which saw a five-game winning streak snapped.

The Senators also got 23 saves from Mike Condon, including one on a penalty shot by Marcus Kruger, to win a third straight game. The victory was also Ottawa's first in Chicago in 15 years.

Blues 3, Stars 2 (overtime)

David Perron scored on a wraparound 1:55 into overtime to give St. Louis a win over Dallas at American Airlines Center.

Jaden Schwartz and Patrik Berglund also scored for the Blues, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Jake Allen stopped 36 of 38 shots for St. Louis, which is now 5-5 in overtime.

Canucks 4, Jets 1

Jannik Hansen scored a pair of goals as Vancouver defeated Winnipeg.

Sven Baertschi and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks and Henrik Sedin added a pair of assists.

Sharks 4, Flames 1

Joonas Donskoi scored twice for San Jose, and Joe Pavelski and Joe Thornton added two assists apiece in a win over Calgary.

Thornton, the Sharks' top-line center, became the 37th player in league history to appear in 1,400 career games while Patrick Marleau and Paul Martin also added goals.