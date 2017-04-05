NHL-Highlights of Tuesday's NHL games

April 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Tuesday's National Hockey League games:

Bruins 4, Lightning 0

Tuukka Rask continued his late-season surge, making 28 saves for his second shutout in four starts in leading the Boston Bruins to a sixth straight win with a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The win enabled the Bruins to clinch a playoff berth with two games remaining.

David Pastrnak scored his 33rd and 34th goals of the season, Drew Stafford netted his first in 12 games and Zdeno Chara scored a power-play goal. David Krejci had two assists.

Brad Marchand was ejected in the first period for spearing Jake Dotchin in the groin. Marchand, a 39-goal scorer, received a major and game misconduct and faces league discipline that could result in his seventh suspension.

Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Erik Johnson scored at 1:57 of overtime and Colorado rallied to beat Chicago.

Matt Duchene had a goal and two assists, and Gabriel Landeskog and Mikhail Grigorenko also scored for the Avalanche.

Marcus Kruger had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin and Ryan Hartman scored for the Blackhawks.

Stars 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

Julius Honka scored with 1:15 remaining in overtime and Dallas beat Arizona at American Airlines Center.

Brett Ritchie and Jason Dickinson also scored for the Stars.

Anthony Duclair and Christian Dvorak scored for the Coyotes.

Wild 5, Hurricanes 3

Two goals by Nino Niederreiter along with single tallies from Zach Parise, Jordan Schroeder and Charlie Coyle helped Minnesota overcome Carolina.

The Hurricanes were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss while the Wild clinched home ice in the first round.

Jeff Skinner had a pair of goals for the Hurricanes, while Lee Stempniak had a goal and an assist.

Islanders 2, Predators 1 (OT)

Thomas Hickey scored 1:25 into overtime to give New York a win over Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators took a 1-0 lead with 12:57 left in the second period on Mike Fisher's goal.

The Islanders tied the contest 1-1 just 1:32 into the third period on a goal by Brock Nelson.

Jets 5, Blues 2

Patrik Laine scored two goals to lead Winnipeg over St Louis.

The win was the fifth in a row by the Jets and completed a five-game season sweep of the Blues. The loss was only the second in regulation by the Blues in their last 16 games.

Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Stuart also scored for the Jets while Jori Lehtera and Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Blues.

Senators 2, Red Wings 0

Sparked by the return of veteran winger Clarke MacArthur, Ottawa snapped a five-game losing streak and moved closer to securing a playoff spot with a victory over Detroit at Canadian Tire Centre.

It was MacArthur's first game since Oct. 14, 2015, when he suffered a concussion in Columbus.

Erik Karlsson and Tom Pyatt scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson stopped 24 shots for his fifth shutout of the season. Jimmy Howard made 22 saves in the Red Wings' cage.

Capitals 4, Maple Leafs 1

Philip Grubauer stopped 27 shots and lost his bid for his fourth shutout of the season in the final two minutes as Washington defeated Toronto.

Lars Eller, Kevin Shattenkirk, Nate Schmidt and Tom Wilson scored for the Capitals. Brett Connolly added two assists for Washington.

Mitch Marner scored the Maple Leafs' goal on a power-play at 18:52 of the third period. It was his 19th goal of the season.

Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 1

Pittsburgh, in second place in the Metropolitan Division, moved three points ahead of third-place Columbus.

The Penguins, in their final home game of the regular season, got goals from Carter Rowney, Patric Hornqvist, Brian Dumoulin and Jake Guentzel.

Brandon Dubinsky scored the Blue Jackets' goal.

Devils 1, Flyers 0 (OT)

John Moore scored 59 seconds into overtime to give New Jersey a victory over Philadelphia at Prudential Center.

Taylor Hall set up the goal on a two-on-one chance. He skated with the puck down the left wing and made an elevated pass across to Moore, who one-timed it for the victory.

Sharks 3, Canucks 1

San Jose clinched no worse than a third-place finish in the Pacific Division with a win over Vancouver while fourth-place Calgary lost to first-place Anaheim.

Rookie Kevin Labanc and veteran Joel Ward scored within 12 seconds to get the Sharks off to their fast start.

Chris Tanev scored his second goal of the season for Vancouver.

