NHL-Highlights of Tuesday's NHL games

March 21 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Tuesday's National Hockey League games:

Penguins 3, Sabres 1

Nick Bonino scored with 5:29 remaining to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary also scored for Pittsburgh, which clinched a playoff berth for the 11th consecutive season. Matt Murray made 29 saves.

Sam Reinhart scored for Buffalo. Robin Lehner made 31 saves and was terrific throughout. Lehner stopped three breakaways in the first two periods.

Capitals 4, Flames 2

T.J. Oshie scored his 30th goal of the season as Washington used a second-period shooting barrage to wear down streaking Calgary, ending Brian Elliott's winning run at 11 straight.

Alexander Ovechkin, Kevin Shattenkirk and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for the Capitals.

Troy Brouwer and Sean Monahan scored for the Flames.

Senators 3, Bruins 2

Craig Anderson made 34 saves and Kyle Turris scored his second goal of the game 4:04 into the third period, allowing Ottawa to end a four-game losing streak with an important victory over Boston.

Tom Pyatt also scored for the Senators.

David Krejci and Torey Krug scored for the Bruins, who got both goals on the power play.

Devils 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

Joe Blandisi scored with 54.6 seconds remaining in overtime to give New Jersey a victory over New York at Prudential Center.

John Quenneville collected his first NHL goal and Taylor Hall also scored for the Devils. Cory Schneider made 38 saves.

Oscar Lindberg and Rick Nash scored for the Rangers.

Coyotes 5, Lightning 3

Tampa Bay lost its third straight as it struggles to stay in the wild-card mix, falling to Arizona.

Radim Vrbata and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored in the third period, while Connor Murphy, Christian Fischer and Christian Dvorak also scored for the Coyotes, who ended a three-game losing streak.

Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Lightning.

Hurricanes 4, Panthers 3

Jeff Skinner scored the go-ahead goal, his second of the game, with 3:55 left in the third period as Carolina defeated Florida at the BB&T Center.

Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes.

The Panthers got goals from Aleksander Barkov, Reilly Smith and Keith Yandle.

Red Wings 2, Canadiens 1 (OT)

Anthony Mantha scored the game-winner with less than a minute to go in overtime to lift Detroit over Montreal at the Bell Centre.

Justin Abdelkader scored in regulation for the Red Wings. Artturi Lehkonen replied for the Canadiens.

Jimmy Howard stopped 35 shots for Detroit while Al Montoya made 34 saves for the Canadiens.

Jets 3, Flyers 2

Michael Hutchinson stopped 24 shots as Winnipeg edged Philadelphia.

Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler each had a goal and two assists, while Mathieu Perreault had a goal and an assist for the Jets.

Jordan Weal and Matt Read scored for the Flyers, and Steve Mason made 30 saves.

Wild 3, Sharks 2

Two Wild goals within seconds of each other snapped a second-period 1-1 tie and helped Minnesota beat San Jose to end a season-worst five-game losing skid.

Martin Hanzal and Charlie Coyle just 15 seconds apart. Matt Dumba also scored, and Devan Dubnyk had 21 saves for the Wild.

David Schlemko and Patrick Marleau had second-period goals, and Martin Jones had 24 saves, but the Sharks lost to the Wild for the second time this month and the third time this season.

Canucks 5, Blackhawks 4 (OT)

Brandon Sutter scored a pair of goals in regulation and Daniel Sedin scored with 2:48 to go in overtime to lift Vancouver over Chicago.

Henrik Sedin and Reid Boucher also scored as the Canucks snapped a six-game winless streak.

Ryan Hartman scored twice as the Blackhawks erased a three-goal deficit in the third period. Marian Hossa and Richard Panik also scored for the Blackhawks.

Blues 4, Avalanche 2

Magnus Paajarvi scored the tie-breaking goal early in the third period, Jordan Schwartz added to the lead later in the frame and St Louis stayed hot with a win over Colorado.

Patrik Berglund scored twice and Jake Allen had 26 saves for the Blues, who have won eight of their last nine.

John Mitchell had a goal and an assist, Mark Barberio also scored and Calvin Pickard finished with 25 saves for the Avalanche.