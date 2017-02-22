NHL-Highlights of Tuesday's NHL games

Feb 21 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Tuesday's National Hockey League games:

Blackhawks 5, Wild 3

All three forwards on the Blackhawks' top line scored on Tuesday as Chicago sent a message that the Central Division race might not be over yet. By beating the Wild 5-3, Chicago pulled within five points of Minnesota, which still sits atop the division.

Jonathan Toews recorded a hat trick, Richard Panik scored in the second period, and Nick Schmaltz got in on the fun in the third as the Blackhawks improved to 7-1-0 in their last eight.

The Wild got two goals from Mikael Granlund and one from Zach Parise, but lost to Chicago in regulation for the first time in their past 10 meetings.

Maple Leafs 5, Jets 4 (OT)

Jake Gardiner scored 2:29 into overtime to give Toronto a victory over Winnipeg.

Leo Komarov scored twice for the Maple Leafs while Nazem Kadri and William Nylander also scored.

Patrik Laine scored twice for the Jets and Bryan Little and Nikolaj Ehlers added a goal apiece.

Lightning 4, Oilers 1

Ben Bishop won his fifth consecutive start and Tampa Bay's "Triplets" line scored the first three goals in a win over Edmonton at Amalie Arena.

Ondrej Palat had two goals to lead the Lightning, who also got a goal and three assists from Nikita Kucherov and two assists from Tyler Johnson, all on the same line.

The Oilers, who saw their three-game winning streak end, got a goal from Iiro Pakarinen, his first goal of the season.

Islanders 3, Red Wings 1

Josh Bailey collected a goal and an assist as New York opened a season-long nine-game road trip with a solid victory over Detroit.

Bailey opened the scoring and set up a third-period insurance goal. Leaping to keep a Detroit clearing attempt in the zone with his outstretched glove, Bailey carried the puck into the zone before feeding John Tavares, who snapped the puck top shelf from the slot for his 22nd goal of the season. Calvin De Haan also scored for the Islanders.

Henrik Zetterberg scored for the Red Wings.

Canadiens 3, Rangers 2 (SO)

Paul Byron scored the deciding goal in the shootout and Montreal defeated New York at Madison Square Garden.

Shea Weber and Andrew Shaw had the Canadiens' goals in regulation and Carey Price stopped 28 shots.

Rick Nash and Oscar Lindberg scored for the Rangers. Henrik Lundqvist made 26 saves.

Penguins 3, Hurricanes 1

Sidney Crosby scored his NHL-leading 33rd goal, and Matt Murray stopped 29 shots as Pittsburgh defeated Carolina.

Evgeni Malkin and Scott Wilson also scored for the Penguins.

Jeff Skinner registered his fifth 20-goal season in his first seven NHL seasons with a goal for the Hurricanes.

Senators 2, Devils 1

For the second time in less than a week, Ottawa skated out of the Prudential Center with two crucial road points after beating New Jersey.

Missing three of their top forwards -- the injured Mark Stone, Mike Hoffman, and Bobby Ryan -- the undermanned Senators received a stellar goaltending performance from Craig Anderson, and goals from Kyle Turris and Erik Karlsson, to win for the fifth time in their last seven games.

The loss was the second straight for the Devils, who received a power-play goal from Travis Zajac and 21 saves from Cory Schneider.

Kings 2, Avalanche 1

Tyler Toffoli and Trevor Lewis had goals, Peter Budaj stopped 24 shots, and Los Angeles beat Colorado.

The Kings snapped a three-game losing streak with the win.

Mikko Rantanen scored an unassisted goal, his 14th of the season, and Calvin Pickard had 30 saves for the Avalanche.

Flames 6, Predators 5 (OT)

After blowing a second-period lead, Calgary rallied for an overtime win over Nashville on Mark Giordano's goal.

Mikael Backlund and Micheal Ferland scored twice each, and Dougie Hamilton once for the Flames in regulation.

Filip Forsberg had a hat trick and P.K. Subban and Colin Wilson scored single goals in regulation for the Predators.