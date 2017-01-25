NHL-Highlights of Tuesday's NHL games

Jan 24 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Tuesday:

Bruins 4, Red Wings 3

David Pastrnak ended a 17-game goal-scoring drought with 46.9 seconds left in overtime, and the Boston Bruins halted a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Brad Marchand scored two goals and Kevan Miller also scored for the Bruins, who fired 49 shots -- one off their season high.

Mike Green had a goal and an assist, Henrik Zetterberg added two assists and Andreas Athanasiou and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Red Wings.

Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 2

Brock Nelson and Jason Chimera scored less than five minutes apart early in the third period as surging New York pulled away from Columbus at Barclays Center.

Josh Bailey and Nikolay Kulemin also scored for the Islanders. John Tavares had two assists.

Nick Foligno scored in the first period, and Cam Atkinson added a third-period goal for the Blue Jackets.

Blues 3, Penguins 0

Carter Hutton made 34 saves for his second shutout of the season and sixth of his career as St. Louis ended a three-game slide by stifling Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena.

Colton Parayko, Ryan Reaves and Scottie Upshall scored for the Blues.

The Penguins had won four games in a row, scoring an average of six goals, and seven straight at home, scoring 5.3 goals in those contests. Matt Murray made 25 saves in the loss.

Kings 3, Devils 1

Slow starters much of the season and during their recent losing streak, Los Angeles used a different formula, scoring twice on their first three shots to snap a four-game skid with a victory over New Jersey at the Prudential Center.

Peter Budaj stopped 24 of 25 shots while Anze Kopitar, Tanner Pearson and Alec Martinez scored for the Kings.

Kyle Quincey scored the Devils lone goal.

Senators 3, Capitals 0

Ottawa cooled off the NHL's hottest team, shutting down Washington at Canadian Tire Centre.

Mike Condon picked up his fourth shutout this season, while improving his record to 14-7-4, with 31 saves.

Chris Kelly, Bobby Ryan and Zack Smith had the Senators goals and Philipp Grubauer stopped 31 shots in the Capitals net.

Lightning 5, Blackhawks 2

Tyler Johnson scored two goals in 30 seconds in the third period, and Tampa Bay rallied for a win over Chicago.

Brian Boyle, Nikita Nesterov and Nikita Kucherov also scored. Valtteri Filppula and Alex Killorn contributed two assists apiece as the Lightning snapped a three-game winless streak.

Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith scored for the Blackhawks.

Sabres 5, Predators 4 (OT)

Jack Eichel scored two goals, including the winner at 2:35 of overtime to cap a furious comeback as Buffalo recorded a win over Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

Brian Gionta, Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons also scored for the Sabres.

Viktor Arvidsson, James Neal, Filip Forsberg and Cody McLeod scored for the Predators.

Sharks 4, Jets 3

One night after making history with four goals in one period, Patrick Marleau came through again as San Jose topped Winnipeg.

Marleau potted the 498th goal of his career as he closes in on becoming the 46th player in NHL history to reach 500. Brent Burns, Logan Couture and Melker Karlsson also scored for the Sharks.

Bryan Little scored twice and Andrew Copp once for the Jets.

Canadiens 5, Flames 1

Alexander Radulov scored twice to help Montreal win over Calgary at the Bell Centre.

Andrew Shaw, Tomas Plekanec and Daniel Carr also scored for the Canadiens, who received 30 saves from Carey Price.

Sam Bennett scored and Chad Johnson stopped 15 shots for the Flames, who were shut out for the second straight game and dropped their fourth consecutive contest.

Wild 3, Stars 2 (SO)

Chris Stewart scored the clinching goal in the shootout and Devan Dubnyk stopped 35 of 37 shots for Minnesota in a win against Dallas at American Airlines Center.

The Wild received regulation goals from Jason Pominville and Mikko Koivu to extend their road point streak to 12 games.

The Stars received goals from Tyler Seguin and Patrick Eaves in their second consecutive overtime loss.