NHL-Highlights of Thursday's NHL games

March 16 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday's National Hockey League games:

Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0

Toronto had 13 players record points and routed the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in an important late-season meeting Thursday.

Fredrik Andersen stopped 33 shots for his 10th career shutout and fourth of the season.

Morgan Rielly had a goal and an assist, the only Toronto player to record a multi-point game.

Matt Martin, Roman Polak, James van Riemsdyk and Connor Brown all scored for the Maple Leafs.

Blackhawks 2, Senators 1

Richard Panik's power-play goal with 3:01 left in regulation was the winner as Chicago defeated Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre.

The win was the third in a row for the Blackhawks while the Senators suffered their second straight defeat after a six-game winning streak.

Duncan Keith also scored for the Blackhawks, while Kyle Turris had the Senators' goal.

Blue Jackets 2, Panthers 1

Zach Werenski and Josh Anderson scored second-period goals for Columbus, which moved into second place in the Metropolitan Division with a win over Florida.

Anderson also assisted on Werenski's goal.

Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves. James Reimer stopped 31 shots for the Panthers, who got a first-period goal from Jonathan Marchessault.

Predators 2, Capitals 1 (OT)

Viktor Arvidsson scored at 1:05 of overtime and Nashville defeated Washington for its third straight victory.

James Neal scored his 21st of the season for the Predators, and Pekka Rinne stopped 22 shots.

Brett Connolly scored for the Capitals and Braden Holtby made 22 saves.

Jets 4, Islanders 2

Bryan Little scored twice in the first period as Winnipeg damaged New York's playoff hopes with a win at Barclays Center.

Mathieu Perreault and Adam Lowry scored in the second period for the Jets, who snapped a four-game losing streak (0-3-1) and closed within eight points of the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Adam Pelech scored in the first period and Anders Lee added a third-period goal for the Islanders.

Devils 6, Flyers 2

Steve Mason had injury added to insult as Philadelphia dropped a decision to New Jersey at Prudential Center.

Mason surrendered four goals on 23 shots, falling to 0-9-0 in 11 appearances against the Devils. To make matters worse, Mason sustained an unspecified injury on New Jersey's fourth goal, a Taylor Hall breakaway early in the third period, and had to leave the game.

Hall and Adam Henrique both scored twice and Kyle Palmieri and Joseph Blandisi scored once each for the Devils. Michael Del Zotto and Brayden Schenn scored for the Flyers.

Hurricanes 3, Wild 1

Victor Rask scored with 3:24 left and Eddie Lack stopped 30 shots as Carolina defeated slumping Minnesota.

Teuvo Teravainen and Derek Ryan also scored for the Hurricanes.

Mikael Granlund notched his team-leading 24th on a nice give-and-go with Mikko Koivu for the Wild.

Oilers 7, Bruins 4

Edmonton erupted for seven goals for the second straight game, beating Boston just two days after lighting up the Dallas Stars 7-1.

Patrick Maroon scored twice and Benoit Pouliot, Anton Slepyshev, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Milan Lucic lit the lamp for the Oilers.

David Pasternak, Brad Marchand, Dominic Moore and David Krejci scored for the Bruins.

Stars 4, Canucks 2

Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa scored in the third period as Dallas won for the first time in five games and improved to 12-0-1 in their past 13 games against Vancouver.

Ales Hemsky and Esa Lindell scored first-period goals for the Stars.

Sven Baertschi and Ben Hutton scored for the Canucks, who lost their fifth straight game, with all of the losses coming in a five-game homestand.

Red Wings 5, Coyotes 4 (SO)

Gustav Nyquist scored the lone goal of the shootout and Detroit defeated Arizona.

Dylan Larkin, Tomas Tatar, Mike Green and Henrik Zetterberg scored in regulation for Detroit, which got 22 saves from Peter Mrazek to win for just the second time in its last eight games (2-5-1).

Radim Vrbata, Alex Goligoski, Lawson Crouse and Jakob Chychrun scored for Arizona, which got 29 saves from Mike Smith but saw its three-game winning streak end.

Kings 2, Sabres 0

Jonathan Quick made 26 saves for his first shutout of the season, and Jarome Iginla and Adrian Kempe scored third-period goals to lift Los Angeles Kings.

