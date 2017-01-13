NHL-Highlights of Thursday's NHL games

Jan 12 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Thursday:

Lightning 4, Sabres 2

The return of goalie Ben Bishop sparked the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres, snapping their four-game losing streak on Thursday night at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay got two goals from Ondrej Palat, rallying from an early deficit to cool off the Sabres , who were 3-0-1 in their last four. Bishop stopped 24 shots in his first action in three weeks after missing nine games with a lower-body injury.

Flyers 5, Canucks 4 (shootout)

Claude Giroux scored the only goal of the shootout and Michael Neuvirth stopped Markus Granlund, Bo Horvat and Loui Eriksson in the tiebreaker, giving Philadelphia a come-from-behind win over Vancouver.

Travis Konecny, Pierre-Edouard Bellmare, Sean Couturier and Brayden Schenn scored regulation goals for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in eight games.

Senators 4, Penguins 1

Stellar goaltending by Mike Condon and strong special teams play sparked Ottawa to victory over Pittsburgh at Canadian Tire Centre.

Condon made 29 stops for his 10th win of the season. Bobby Ryan, Mike Hoffman, Tom Pyatt and Mark Stone scored for the Senators, while Conor Sheary replied for the Penguins.

Wild 7, Canadiens 1

Devan Dubnyk made 20 saves and Nino Niederreiter scored twice as Minnesota routed Montreal.

The Wilds got a goal and two assists from Eric Staal while Christian Folin, Jordan Schroeder, Jason Zucker and Ryan Suter also scored. Matt Dumba registered three assists, and Jared Spurgeon added two assists.

Predators 2, Bruins 1

Juuse Saros stopped 35 shots as Nashville overcame Boston at Bridgestone Arena.

Austin Watson and Forsberg scored for the Predators, and Torey Krug had the Bruins' goal.

Stars 5, Red Wings 2

Goals from John Klingberg and Stephen Johns 49 seconds apart late in the second period and Antti Niemi stopping 31 of 33 shots led Dallas over Detroit at American Airlines Center.

Lauri Korpikoski, Brett Ritchie and Patrick Eaves also scored for the Stars, who won only their second game against an Eastern Conference foe this season.

Oilers 3, Devils 2 (overtime)

Leon Draisaitl had three points, including the overtime winner, as Edmonton beat New Jersey.

Draisaitl rifled home a feed from Connor McDavid for the game winner. McDavid had two assists on the night.

Ducks 4, Avalanche 1

Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, John Gibson had 33 saves, and Anaheim beat struggling Colorado.

Ryan Kesler, Corey Perry and Jakob Silfverberg also scored and Ryan Getzlaf had an assist in his return to the lineup for the Ducks.

Kings 5, Blues 1

Jake Muzzin and Tanner Pearson scored two goals each as Los Angeles defeated St. Louis.

Trevor Lewis also scored a goal and Jeff Carter, Dustin Brown and Marian Gaborik each recorded two assists for the Kings. Peter Budaj made 21 saves to win his 19th game of the season, his highest total since the 2008-'09 season.