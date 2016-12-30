NHL-Highlights from Thursday's NHL games

Dec 29 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Hockey League games on Thursday:

Blue Jackets 5, Jets 3

The Columbus Blue Jackets won their 14th successive game by downing the Winnipeg Jets.

Nick Foligno led the way with a goal and two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky won his league-best 23rd game in stopping 31 of 34 shots he faced.

Columbus are now 25-5-4 and on top of the NHL standings thanks to the streak, which have seen them go 15-0-1 over their past 16 games.

The Blue Jackets have not lost since a Nov. 26 shootout loss to Florida. Their last regulation loss came on Nov. 23 against Calgary.

Wild 6, Islanders 4

Minnesota extended its winning streak to 12 games with a 6-4 win over the New York Islanders.

Wild forward Nino Niederreiter fired a shot that pinballed off Erik Haula's left leg, then right leg, then past goalie Jean-Francois Berube and into the net to put Minnesota up 5-4 with 9:30 remaining.

Mikael Granlund's empty-net goal with 1:41 to play sealed the Wild's 12th straight victory, which extends a franchise record for longest winning streak.

Blackhawks 3, Predators 2

Patrick Kane's 700th career point, a tie-breaking goal at 14:48 of the third period, lifted the Chicago Blackhawks to a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators.

Kane ripped a wrist shot from the faceoff circle by Pekka Rinne for his 11th goal of the season, enabling Chicago to snap a season-high three-game losing streak.

Corey Crawford made 36 saves for the Blackhawks, while Rinne stopped 20 shots.

Bruins 4, Sabres 2

Ryan Spooner scored with 3:53 remaining then added an empty net goal with less than a minute left to lead the Boston Bruins to a win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Krejci and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins, who overcame an early 2-0 deficit. Tuukka Rask made 31 saves.

Marcus Foligno and Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres, while Robin Lehner made 34 saves.

Canadiens 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

Phillip Danault scored a breakaway goal 39 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens rallied to beat the Florida Panthers.

Max Pacioretty and Brendan Gallagher scored for Montreal while Alexander Radulov, Nathan Beaulieu, Danault and Pacioretty recorded assists. Goaltender Al Montoya posted 31 saves.

Jason Demers and Vincent Trocheck scored for Florida. Jussi Jokinen, Jonathan Marchessault and Keith Yandle had assists and James Reimer made 38 saves for the Panthers.

Maple Leafs 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

The Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth consecutive road game with an overtime power-play goal on a rebound by Nazem Kadri with 1:23 left for a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots, while Toronto's Antonie Bibeau made 25 saves.

Red Wings 3, Senators 2 (OT)

Anthony Mantha scored at 1:07 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Thomas Vanek and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Red Wings, while Derick Brassard and Mark Stone scored for the Senators.

Rookie Jared Coreau earned the win, stopping 26 shots. Mike Condon made 25 saves for Ottawa.

Devils 2, Capitals 1 (SO)

Keith Kinkaid stopped 43 shots, while Michael Cammalleri and Jacob Josefson scored shootout goals as the Devils defeated the Washington Capitals.

The Devils scored on both their shootout attempts on Braden Holtby while Kinkaid, spectacular all game, stopped shots from T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Stars 4, Avalanche 2

Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist and Jamie Benn added two assists to lead the Dallas Stars to a win against the Colorado Avalanche.

Devin Shore and Jamie Oleksiak also scored for Dallas.

Colorado got goals from Matt Duchene and Mikhail Grigorenko, while Tyson Barrie made two assists.

Oilers 3, Kings 1

Defenseman Eric Gryba scored his first goal of the season, and sixth of his five-season NHL career, as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1.

Gryba became the unlikely hero at 6:58 of the third period. With the score tied 1-1, he flew in off the point to bat a rebound out of the air and into the goal.

Edmonton's Cam Talbot made 28 saves.

Ducks 3, Flames 1

Jakob Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell scored third-period goals to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

Silfverberg fired a shot into the top corner, past Calgary goalie Chad Johnson at 5:37 of the third before Rakell notched Anaheim's second power-play goal of the game at 8:30.

Antoine Vermette had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, while Ryan Kesler chipped in with two assists.

Rangers 6, Coyotes 3

Matt Puempel recorded his first career hat-trick as New York scored four power-play goals in seven opportunities to beat the Coyotes.

New York also got goals from Nick Holden, Chris Kreider and J.T. Miller and 19 saves from Antti Raanta.

Christian Dvorak, Anthony Duclair and Tobias Rieder scored for Arizona, who got 26 saves from Mike Smith.