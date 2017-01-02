NHL-Highlights from Sunday's NHL games

Reuters

Jan 1 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Hockey League games on Sunday:

Maple Leafs 5, Red Wings 4 (OT)

The Toronto Maple Leafs splurged for four third-period goals, then needed overtime to defeat the Detroit Red Wings.

Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game and his 20th of the season for the Maple Leafs at 3:40 of overtime.

The Red Wings, who trailed 4-1 in the third period, tied the score with 1.1 seconds left in regulation time when Anthony Mantha scored his second goal.

Leo Komarov, Mitch Marner, Connor Brown and Matthews scored in regulation for the Maple Leafs in the Centennial Classic played outdoors before an announced crowd of 40,148. Zach Hyman added two assists for Toronto.

Capitals 2, Senators 1

Seldom-used defenseman Taylor Chorney scored early in the third period as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators.

With the score tied 1-1 in the third, Chorney took a pass from fellow defenseman Brooks Orpik and fired a shot through a host of bodies and past Senators goalie Mike Condon to give Washington the lead with 17:17 remaining.

It was just Chorney's third goal in 130 career games and first since Mar. 2 against Toronto. He has played just seven games for Washington.

Karl Alzner also scored for the Capitals, while Kyle Turris had opened the scoring for the Senators midway through the second period.

Ducks 4, Flyers 3 (SO)

John Gibson had a career high 51 saves and stopped four of five in the shootout as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ryan Kesler accounted for all of Anaheim's scoring in regulation with a hat-trick, while Rickard Rakell and Corey Perry scored in the shootout.

Sean Couturier, Brayden Schenn and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers in regulation.

