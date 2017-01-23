NHL-Highlights of Sunday's NHL games

Jan 22 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Sunday:

Blue Jackets 7, Senators 6

Cam Atkinson's second goal of the game 1:09 into overtime gave the Columbus Blue Jackets a wild 7-6 victory over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Place on Sunday.

The goal was Atkinson's 23rd of the season. Nick Foligno, Scott Harrington, Zach Werenski, Lukas Sedlak, Matt Calvert also scored for Columbus. Alexander Wennberg had three assists.

Zack Smith scored twice and added an assist for the Senators, while Mike Hoffman also notched a pair of goals and Mark Stone and Kyle Turris had the others.

Making his 22nd consecutive appearance and 13th straight start, Mike Condon stopped 22 shots. Joonas Korpisalo made 28 saves in the Blue Jackets net.

Rangers 1, Red Wings 0 (OT)

Henrik Lundqvist maintained his mastery over Detroit, leading New York to victory.

J.T. Miller converted Mats Zuccarello's feed on a two-on-none breakaway at 1:56 of overtime for his 15th goal of the season.

Lundqvist, who made 21 saves in posting his second shutout of the season and his second straight win since ending a personal three-game losing streak, is now 6-1-1 with four shutouts in his last eight games against the Red Wings.

Penguins 5, Bruins 1

Collecting two goals for the third time in four games, Conor Sheary sparked Pittsburgh past Boston at PPG Paints Arena.

Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist also scored for the Penguins while Matt Murray made 44 saves.

David Krejci scored the lone goal got the Bruins.

Flyers 3, Islanders 2 (OT)

Claude Giroux scored with 1:40 left in overtime as Philadelphia topped New York at Barclays Center.

Wayne Simmonds and Ivan Provorov also scored for the Flyers and Steve Mason stopped 36 of 38 shots.

Nick Leddy and Alan Quine scored for the Islanders, who had a three-game winning streak snapped as they lost for the first time under interim head coach Doug Weight. Thomas Greiss recorded 44 saves.

Blackhawks 4, Canucks 2

Jonathan Toews scored a goal and had three assists and scored with 1:18 remaining to lift Chicago over Vancouver at the United Center.

Marian Hossa, Richard Panik and Patrick Kane also scored and Corey Crawford made 26 saves for the Blackhawks.

Troy Stecher and Bo Horvat scored and Ryan Miller finished with 31 saves for the Canucks.

Predators 4, Wild 2

Filip Forsberg scored twice in the third period as Nashville rallied from an early deficit to cap their long road trip with a win over Minnesota.

James Neal and Ryan Johansen also scored and Pekka Rinne overcame a rough start to stop 21 shots as the Predators won four out of five on their road swing.

Mikael Granlund and Jason Pominville scored for the Wild.