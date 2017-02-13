NHL-Highlights of Sunday's NHL games

Feb 12 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday's National Hockey League games:

Bruins 4, Canadiens 0

Tuukka Rask made 25 saves for the first home regular-season win of his career against Montreal, as Boston recorded the win at TD Garden.

Rask, who came in 0-9-3 at home against the rival Canadiens, pitched his sixth shutout of the season and the 36th of his career as his team beat Montreal in Boston for the first time since Jan. 12, 2012.

Peter Cehlarik handed out two assists, and Adam McQuaid, Zdeno Chara (short-handed), David Krejci and Frank Vatrano scored goals for the Bruins. Krejci added an assist.

Canucks 4, Sabres 2

Michael Chaput scored twice to lead Vancouver over Buffalo.

Bo Horvat and Alexandre Burrows also scored for the Canucks. Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves. Tyler Ennis and Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres and Robin Lehner made 27 saves.

Sharks 4, Devils 1

Determined to end their four-game road trip on a positive note, the San Jose Sharks did just that Sunday afternoon, skating to a 4-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

The Sharks (34-18-5) were 0-2-1 in the first three games of their trip out East, but Brent Burns scored twice, Joe Thornton added a goal and an assist, and Martin Jones made 21 saves to help guarantee a happy flight home.

The Devils, playing for the first time coming off their bye week, have just one victory in their last nine home games (1-6-2).

Wild 6, Red Wings 3

The Minnesota Wild got a burst of offense, featuring a pair of goals by Zach Parise in the third period as they overpowered a tired Detroit Red Wings team with a 6-3 win.

The Wild (37-12-6) also got goals from Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle and Christian Folin to improve to 4-0-1 in their past five games.

The Red Wings (22-24-10) had played in Columbus less than 24 hours earlier and trailed by two after the first period.

Predators 5, Stars 3

About to head into a five-day break with a pair of poorly played home losses, the Nashville Predators stormed back from a three-goal deficit to hand the Dallas Stars a potentially crushing loss.

Scoring three unanswered goals in the first 6:02 of the third period, Nashville bagged a 5-3 win.

Filip Forsberg gave the Predators (27-21-8) the lead for good with a short-handed goal on a breakaway, his 16th of the season.

Dallas (22-25-10) lost for the fifth time in six games.

Islanders 5, Avalanche 1

Anders Lee scored twice in the third period Sunday night as the New York Islanders pulled away from the Colorado Avalanche for a 5-1 win.

The Islanders (25-19-10) won for the third time in four games (3-1-0) and the ninth time in 13 (9-2-2).

Joe Colborne scored for the NHL-worst Avalanche (15-36-2), who have lost three straight (0-3-0) and 17 of 20 (3-16-1) since the holiday break.

