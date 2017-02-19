NHL-Highlights of Sunday's National Hockey League games

Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Sunday:

Rangers 2, Capitals 1

Mats Zuccarello's 12th goal of the season midway through the third period lifted New York to the win over Washington at Madison Square Garden.

Ryan McDonagh also scored and Henrik Lundqvist picked up the win after stopping 31 shots, including one from Evgeny Kuznetsov on the doorstep in the final minute.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 27th goal of the season for the Capitals. Backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer was strong in net but took the loss despite 28 saves.

- -

Red Wings 5, Penguins 2

Tomas Tatar and Thomas Vanek scored early in the third period to help Detroit skate past Pittsburgh.

The Red Wings have won two games in a row following a five-game losing streak. They have beaten the defending Stanley Cup champions twice this season despite languishing at or near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

The loss ended a Pittsburgh string of nine games in a row with at least one point in the standings. They became the last team to lose in regulation since the All-Star break. (Editing by Gene Cherry)