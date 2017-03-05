NHL-Highlights of Saturday's NHL games

March 5 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday's National Hockey League games:

Capitals 2, Flyers 1 (OT)

Nicklas Backstrom scored a power-play goal with 1:35 left in overtime and the Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 15 games.

With Michael Del Zotto off for holding, Backstrom took a pass from Kevin Shattenkirk and wristed a shot past Steve Mason from the right circle.

Moments earlier, Mason (22 saves) sprawled across the crease and took T.J. Oshie's blast on his mask.

Braden Holtby stopped 30 shots for Washington, which won its third straight game.

Canadiens 4, Rangers 1

Carey Price made 26 saves to lead Montreal past New York and a three-game season series sweep.

Price is 15-5-1 in 22 career appearances against the Rangers. Only a Chris Kreider goal early in the third period stood between Price and his eighth career shutout versus New York.

Senators 3, Blue Jackets 2

Erik Karlsson, Viktor Stalberg and Zack Smith scored as Ottawa rallied from an early deficit to defeat Columbus.

Senators goaltender Craig Anderson stopped 25 shots for his team-leading 18th victory, one more than backup Mike Condon.

Blackhawks 5, Predators 3

Brian Campbell broke a tie with 1:05 remaining as Chicago topped Nashville in a possible first-round playoff preview.

Patrick Kane scored twice, including an empty-netter, as the Blackhawks won for the seventh straight time and improved to 12-1-0 in its last 13 contests.

Oilers 4, Red Wings 3

NHL points leader Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist as Edmonton began an eight-game homestand with a victory over Detroit.

Patrick Maroon's 21st goal with 5:58 remaining gave the Oilers a 4-2 lead, with McDavid getting an assist for his 74th point. The Oilers outshot the Red Wings 38-25.

Bruins 3, Devils 2

Drew Stafford capped off a productive debut in a Boston sweater, setting up Ryan Spooner with the go-ahead goal with 11:42 left to help the Bruins hand the Devils their sixth straight loss.

The win was the eighth in 10 games for Boston, which is third in the Atlantic Division.

Stars 2, Panthers 1

John Klingberg scored with 1:07 remaining to lift Dallas.

Jamie Benn had a goal and assist for the Stars. Tyler Seguin had two assists and Jason Spezza had one and goaltender Kari Lehtonen had 41 saves for Dallas.

Lightning 2, Sabres 1 (SO)

Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov scored in the shootout to lead Tampa Bay.

Point scored in the first round of the shootout on a wrist shot to the glove side. Kucherov, the Lightning's leading scorer, faked a hard deke to the net while sliding the puck through Robin Lehner's legs for the clincher.

Canucks 4, Kings 3

Ryan Miller made 41 saves and Sven Baertschi scored twice as Vancouver snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Canucks defeated Los Angeles for the second time in three games this season and won for the ninth time in 32 road contests.

Jets 6, Avalanche 1

Blake Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers each recorded a goal and two assists as Winnipeg routed Colorado.

Rookie Patrik Laine scored his 32nd goal and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots for the Jets, who struck three times in the first period and twice in the second, chasing Avalanche goaltender Calvin Pickard. (Editing by John O'Brien)