NHL-Highlights of Saturday's NHL games

March 19 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday's National Hockey League games:

Oilers 2, Canucks 0

Vancouver Canucks came to Edmonton on a five-game losing streak and were 18 points behind the Oilers in the standings, but it didn't seem to matter much when the puck dropped.

They gave the Oilers all they could handle and then some but still fell on Saturday at Rogers Place.

After Connor McDavid broke open a scoreless tie late in the second period, the Oilers couldn't exhale until Mark Letestu scored on a power play with 4:38 left.

Cam Talbot, appearing in his 11th straight game, posted his sixth shutout of the season.

The win lifted Edmonton (38-24-9) out of the first wild-card spot and past the Calgary Flames in the Pacific Division playoff race.

Ducks 2, Sharks 1

The Anaheim Ducks appear determined to make it a race for the Pacific Division.

Never mind that the visitors played the night before while the hosts were idle. The Ducks came into a sold-out SAP Center and dictated play en route to victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Anaheim moved to within four points of San Jose after completing a 3-0-2 series domination.

Backup goaltender Jonathan Bernier continued his stellar work with injured John Gibson on the sideline. He made 33 saves while his teammates provided just enough support.

Canadiens 4, Senators 3

Alexander Radulov's shootout goal gave Montreal a 4-3 victory over Ottawa in a battle for first place at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday night.

The victory allowed Montreal to increase its lead to two points over Ottawa atop the Atlantic Division. Andrew Shaw, Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher scored for the Canadiens. Carey Price made 28 saves.

Derick Brassard, Ryan Dzingel and Erik Karlsson each had goals for the Senators. Craig Anderson, who missed the previous two games with a lower-body injury, stopped 29 shots.

Danault and Gallagher scored 31 seconds apart in the third period to give Montreal a 3-2 lead. Karlsson tied the game with 4:57 left in regulation, taking a low wrist shot from the point that avoided traffic and beat Price low on the glove side.

Capitals 5, Lightning 3

Justin Williams and John Carlson scored third-period goals to break a tie as Washington became the first team to clinch a playoff berth.

T.J. Oshie registered a hat trick and added an assist and Nicklas Backstrom had four assists for the Capitals. Braden Holtby stopped 26 shots as the first-place Capitals maintained their two-point lead over Columbus in the Metropolitan Division.

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and Alex Killorn scored for the first time in a month for Tampa Bay, which lost in regulation in consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 30 saves.

Blackhawks 2, Maple Leafs 1 (OT)

Ryan Hartman scored at 4:43 of overtime to lift Chicago to its fourth straight victory.

John Hayden scored his first career NHL goal for the first-place Blackhawks, who increased their lead to five points over Minnesota in the Central Division. Corey Crawford stopped 25 shots for Chicago.

Auston Matthews scored for Toronto, which maintained its one-point lead for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Frederik Andersen made 37 saves and kept the Maple Leafs in the game during spells of the third period.

Rangers 3, Wild 2

Oscar Lindberg had a goal and an assist, and Antti Raanta made 25 saves as New York won for the seventh time in its last eight road games.

Brady Skjei also scored, and Jimmy Vesey recorded the winning goal late in the second period for the Rangers, who lead the NHL with 26 road victories. They have won 19 of their past 23 away from home.

Eric Staal and Matt Dumba scored for Minnesota, which has lost a season-high four games in a row. Devan Dubnyk stopped 27 shots for the Wild, who returned home after a 1-4-0 trip and lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Blue Jackets 3, Islanders 2 (OT)

Cam Atkinson scored 1:19 into overtime to give Columbus a victory over New York.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who won their third straight game. Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves for second-place Columbus, which took a one-point lead on Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan.

Travis Hamonic and John Tavares scored for the Islanders, who lost for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1).

